Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson shares dance that led to his injury, adding to Dan Mullen’s miserable week

Things were bad for Florida after its 34-7 loss to Georgia back on Oct. 30. Things have gotten substantially worse since then, as hard as that is to believe. Since then, Florida coach Dan Mullen dug himself an even deeper hole due to his public stance on recruiting-related questions. The Gators returned to the field on Saturday, only to get humiliated by South Carolina. The 40-17 defeat dropped Mullen to 2-8 in his last 10 games against Power 5 opponents. The fallout led to defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and offensive line coach John Hevesy losing their jobs. Former Georgia linebacker Chrisitan Robinson has now been promoted to defensive play-caller for the Gators.

The South Carolina loss prompted a video from SEC Shorts, poking fun at how bad the loss to South Carolina was for the Florida program and potentially Mullen. Then on Monday, the Florida head coach gave another press conference. He answered a lot of questions about the direction of the program, including one in which he was asked if he was the right man for the job.