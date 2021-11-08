Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson shares dance that led to his injury, adding to Dan Mullen’s miserable week
Things were bad for Florida after its 34-7 loss to Georgia back on Oct. 30. Things have gotten substantially worse since then, as hard as that is to believe.
Since then, Florida coach Dan Mullen dug himself an even deeper hole due to his public stance on recruiting-related questions. The Gators returned to the field on Saturday, only to get humiliated by South Carolina. The 40-17 defeat dropped Mullen to 2-8 in his last 10 games against Power 5 opponents.
The fallout led to defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and offensive line coach John Hevesy losing their jobs. Former Georgia linebacker Chrisitan Robinson has now been promoted to defensive play-caller for the Gators.
The South Carolina loss prompted a video from SEC Shorts, poking fun at how bad the loss to South Carolina was for the Florida program and potentially Mullen.
Then on Monday, the Florida head coach gave another press conference. He answered a lot of questions about the direction of the program, including one in which he was asked if he was the right man for the job.
“His MRI came back clean. He’s fine,” Mullen said of Richardson. “He got cleared to practice Thursday for the concussion. So he only practiced Thursday then somehow he hurt his knee dancing Friday night. Then he did treatment all day Saturday but was fine to go play, could have played Saturday but having not practiced, coming off a concussion... and with that he was going to emergency-only situation. Then he was gimping around earlier today, so we’ll see.”
Florida appears to be in a complete free fall at the moment, as the Gators have lost three straight games and are 2-5 in SEC play this season. Mullen’s perhaps only saving grace is that Florida’s final three games come against Samford, Missouri and Florida State. The Tigers might be the only SEC team that can challenge Florida for most disappointing in the SEC, while Florida State has won just three games this season.
There was a time in 2021 that Florida was ranked in the top-10. It looked as if the Gators had a real chance at beating Alabama, as Florida lost 31-29. Since then though it has been all downhill for Florida. And the Gators might not even be at rock bottom yet. Florida must win two of its final three games to become bowl eligible.
It might have to win all three of those games if Mullen is to remain the head coach of this program. It’s been a truly stunning season for the Gators, wherein less than a year they went from viable playoff contender to college football tire fire.
