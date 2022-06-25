Florida coach Billy Napier in scramble mode amid recruiting struggles, pens open letter

ATHENS — Billy Napier may have been hired by Florida because of the lessons he learned from Alabama coach Nick Saban in the five seasons he spent with him, but the new Gators’ head coach has some tricks of his own. Napier penned an open letter to Florida fans, providing encouragement and complimenting the fanbase on its resiliency and passion. The Gators’ fan “passion” has sounded a lot like fear and anger after Georgia coach Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs grabbed elite cornerback AJ Harris last week after many thought Florida was the leader.

The Gators rank 40th in the nation per the 247Sports composite in the 2023 team recruiting rankings, fifth among SEC teams behind Georgia (No. 5 overall), Arkansas (No. 10), Tennessee (No. 15) and Alabama (No. 38). Napier’s letter included a reference to the NIL, which figures to be key for all major schools moving forward as most elite players factor financial advantages into their consideration when choosing a school. Some have suggested that Napier brought up the NIL and the size of the Florida alumni base to suggest the Gators should be in a position to capitalize on the rule.

Here’s the passage: “As we enter a new era of college football with Name, Image and Likeness, we are fortunate to be at a place that is not only rich in history and tradition on the football field, but is also a top 5 public institution with more than 470,000 living alumni and incredible resources. We believe that NIL will be a strength at the University of Florida.” Napier recently addressed NIL dealings in Pensacola according to a Florida Gators Online report:

“Napier was asked to share his thoughts on NIL. The fan had read that every scholarship offensive lineman at Texas was receiving $50,000. Napier corrected him. “100 (thousand),” he interjected.” Napier, according to the article, also called out some other schools who are active in NIL and said there are ways Florida can be more competitive in that area within the rules. “You’re seeing kind of every school right now is coming up with their strategy on how they’re going to try and be competitive in this arena,” Napier said. “You saw a few teams last year, they jumped out and took full advantage of it. You just talked about Texas and Texas A&M, so now everybody is playing that game. Tennessee is playing that game. Miami is playing that game. And I think we have some avenues at the University of Florida where we can do this with some integrity and do it the right way. “I’ve said this publicly, at the University of Florida, NIL should be a strength with the alumni network and passion that we have. We’ve come up with some avenues where it’s 501(c)(3), non-profit related. It’s a tax write-off. Everybody is well aware of the Gator Collective and the Gator Guard.” It’s easy to understand why Napier is being so proactive in NIL discussions as Florida looks to rebuild coming off a 6-7 season that saw former coach Dan Mullen fired during the team’s 2-6 SEC campaign.

Here’s Napier’s letter to Florida fans, in its entirety: Gator Nation, We want to take this opportunity to thank you for the tremendous amount of support you have shown our entire organization, team and our families since our arrival in Gainesville. We recently had the opportunity to visit various cities across Gator Nation during my first spring speaking tour, and all we can say is that each day we are more and more excited to be part of the University of Florida. Our fans’ passion is evident and unmatched. We play in one of the most iconic places in college football: The Swamp. This year’s Orange and Blue Game gave us a small taste of what playing in front of Gator Nation is like, and we can’t wait to get started this fall by hosting Pac-12 champion Utah on Sept. 3 under the lights.