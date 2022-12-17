Florida football decline continues, Gators avoid shutout with last-minute field goal in 30-3 loss

The Gators have now played an NCAA-high 436 consecutive games without being shut out, a streak that dates back to 1988. Florida, however, did finish the season with a second consecutive 6-7 mark — the first time since 1978-1979 the Gators have had back-to-back losing seasons. Napier, who said in August that Florida was the “least stressful job” he has had, now has what appears to be a massive reload on his hands for the 2023 season.

Saturday, however, was all about saving face. Facing a fourth-and-goal at the Beavers' 23, Napier sent out kicker Adam Mihalek to attempt the 40-yard field goal as the ESPN commentators debated the decision.

"I think you've got to go for it; I would go for it," said Kirk Herbstreit, who was calling the game. "First-year coach, I want to compete to the end. I don't know what 3 points do for you, other than avoid the shutout." Florida played the game without a handful of key players who opted out, including quarterback Anthony Richardson and leading tackler Ventrell Miller. The Gators had opened this season in promising fashion, beating eventual Pac-12 Championship Game winner Utah 29-26 in The Swamp. Florida was 4-3 when it faced No. 1-ranked Georgia in a game it actually was staying close in midway through the third quarter before the Bulldogs pulled away for a 42-20 win.

Napier has remained steady and confident throughout the season, bringing a swagger with him since arriving from Louisiana. "Coming here is the least stressful job I've had," Napier told ESPN last August. "Because I can fix everything that I think needs to be addressed." Some Florida analysts and fans defended Napier's decision to kick the late field goal and preserve the scoring streak. It has been a tough finish to the season for the Gators, who lost at lowly Vanderbilt and to rival Florida State entering into the bowl season. Herbstreit, however, did not like the decision to settle for the field goal