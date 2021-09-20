Around the SEC: Florida brash in defeat, Gators’ safety predicts rematch with Alabama

T he Gators’ comeback fell agonizingly short at 31-29 when their 2-point conversion attempt — a dive-option run up the gut — was stopped by the Tide in the final minutes.

The Alabama-Florida game took center stage in college football on Saturday in a game that lived up to its billing.

Florida’s home field advantage at “The Swamp” in Gainesville was undeniable, but the other takeaways from the game weren’t as cut and dry.

Were the Gators that good?

Or is this a more beatable brand of Alabama football on the heels of six first-round NFL picks drafted last spring?

Florida lost a pair of first-round NFL picks, too, with pass catchers Kyle Pitts and Kadarius Toney sleeted in the 2020 draft.

But the Gators didn’t lose their swag, as senior safety Trey Dean made clear when he predicted Florida will win the SEC East Division, per an SI.com article.

