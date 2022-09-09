Around the SEC: Florida poised for Kentucky showdown, Nick Saban fired up for Texas

The Swamp will be rocking in an SEC East Division showdown with Kentucky in Gainesville. The Gators made the largest jump in the polls in school history this week, from unranked to No. 12 on the heels of their 29-26 home win over previously No. 7-ranked Utah. The Florida-Kentucky showdown, at 7 p.m. on Saturday on ESPN, could play a pivotal role in determining which program could challenge Georgia.

“It’s not about where you start, it’s where you finish, (and) you want to get in contention in November and then try to finish,” first-year coach Billy Napier said. “We beat Utah, but man, we’ve got a lot of crap to fix. We’re a work in progress, that ain’t gonna change. I don’t care how many times we win; Game One, game Two, Year Two, Year Three or Year Eight. The No. 20-ranked Wildcats, under 10th-year coach Mark Stoops, struggled before pulling away for a 37-13 win over Miami of Ohio in a game that saw QB Will Levis sacked four times.

The Kentucky run game is also having its issues with the Chris Rodriguez, the SEC’s leading returning rusher, still sidelined, finishing with 50 yards on 26 attempts. Rodriguez pleaded guilty to a DUI charge in July and was suspended for the opener, and his status remains in question. KSR reported on Thursday the continued suspension is the result of another off-field issue. There has been unconfirmed speculation it could be NCAA related, as coach Mark Stoops has said he has no control over the suspension.

The pick: Florida 20, Kentucky 13 Alabama at Texas (noon, Fox) One of the things that make Alabama coach Nick Saban a masterful leader is his ability to motivate players, and this week seems no different. Saban, appearing on his coach’s show on Thursday night, said “The last time we were 20-point favorites and went to Texas, we got our ass kicked.” Technically, the Tide was an 18-point favorite last season at Texas A&M before falling 41-38 in OT. Alabama dominated defending Mountain West Conference champ Utah State by a 55-0 count last week, totaling 30 first downs to the Aggies 7. Utah State returned 12 starters including a record-breaking QB off a team that finished No. 24 last season.