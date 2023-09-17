GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Georgia coach Kirby Smart will spend more time watching film of his No. 1-ranked work in progress than any other team in the nation this weekend.

But it’s a safe bet Smart will take note what happened at Florida on Saturday night at some point while pouring through film of his Bulldogs’ 24-14 win over South Carolina.

The Gators have the sort of line play that could provide a challenge for the Bulldogs when the teams meet on Oct. 28 in Jacksonville.

Florida’s Trevor Etienne rushed for a career-high 172 yards in a 29-16 win over No.11 Tennessee.

Gators’ coach Billy Napier, in Smart-like form, essentially shut down his offense after building a 26-7 halftime lead.

The Gators proved surprisingly strong up front on defense, too, holding the Vols to a modest 106 yards on 29 carries (3.7 yards per attempt).

To be clear, No. 1-ranked Georgia remains a firm favorite to win the SEC East Division and the league title game, even after its first-half struggles in the surprisingly close win over South Carolina.

But there will be plenty of challenges ahead, from the Sept. 30 road trip to Auburn, to an always physical contest with Kentucky on Oct. 7.

The Gators, revitalized with Napier scoring the first rivalry win of his short tenure, can be added to the list of threats.

As for Tennessee, the Vols’ surprising loss in The Swamp won’t make the crowd of 100,000-plus at Neyland Stadium any less noisy when Georgia travels there on Nov. 19.

Coach Josh Heupel has plenty of time to get the fastest offense in college football calibrated and back on the rails this season.

If Saturday’s SEC action proved anything, it was that Smart’s comment earlier this season that “humility is one week away” is more true than ever.

Here’s a re-ranking of the most challenging games left on the Georgia football schedule:

1. Tennessee, Nov. 18 in Knoxville

Josh Heupel’s offense is a tough cover when it can hear the snap count, as Alabama found out on Rocky Top last season. The Florida crowd caused five false starts on Saturday night.

2. Ole Miss, Nov. 11 in Athens

Lane Kiffin’s Rebels look more explosive than ever and join Auburn as the only remaining unbeaten teams in the West Division.

3. Florida, Oct. 28 in Jacksonville

The Gators offensive line got their starting center back against Tennessee and it showed, and Trevor Etienne could cause problems.

4. Auburn, Sept. 30 in Auburn

Georgia’s first road game of the season could prove challenging if the Tigers generate any kind of early momentum.

5. Georgia Tech, Nov. 25 in Athens

A classic trap game sandwiched between an emotional road game at Tennessee and the SEC Championship Game. Coach Brent Key has the game plan, though not the players.

6. Kentucky, Oct, 7 in Athens

The Wildcats always make it physical against Georgia, and they’ve yet to lose a game this season.

7. Missouri, Nov. 4 in Athens

Georgia hasn’t forgotten last year’s struggle in Columbia, and neither have the Tigers who will enter Sanford Stadium with a degree of confidence.

8. UAB, Sept. 23 in Athens

Smart and his coaching staff will go to work this week fixing their own ills and may not pay much attention to Trent Dilfer’s overmatched squad.

9. Vanderbilt, Oct. 14 in Nashville

The Commodores failed to show up for a schedule game in Athens in 2020 — twice — costing an outgoing group of seniors a school record. Smart can say what he wants, but he has not forgotten.