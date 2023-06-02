Georgia would be prime target for field storm, will revised SEC policies protect Bulldogs?

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. — Georgia has not lost a regular-season game since 2020, so the SEC’s latest field storming legislation might not be at the top of the Bulldogs’ minds. But it should be, because if UGA were to lose an SEC road game this season, its coaches and players would be prime targets for a potentially dangerous field rush of opposing fans from Auburn or Tennessee. The league announced the following penalties for field or court storming on Thursday, with the fine money going to the opponent:

• $100,000 for first offense • $250,000 for second offense • $500,000 for third offense

The last time — and to the recollection of many, only time — Vince Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium was stormed by Georgia fans was on Oct. 7, 2000, when the Bulldogs snapped a nine-game losing streak to rival Tennessee. Having been on the field as a reporter for that and seen one of the UT student-assistants knocked out by a flying bottle, the dangers were clear back then. There are still risks, and Georgia would be a particularly attractive target for an opposing home crowd to rush this season if its team could somehow become the first to beat the Bulldogs in a regular season game since Florida won at neutral site Jacksonville by a 44-28 count in 2020.

Georgia plays at Auburn (Sept. 30) and at Tennessee (Nov. 18), and both would be prime grounds for a field storming should either of those rivals upset the Bulldogs and snap a UGA regular-season win streak that is at 27 games and growing. Kirby Smart has only lost in four opponents’ stadium his first seven years at UGA’s head coach, and none were field storming circumstances: • 2016, 45-14 loss to Ole Miss in Oxford • 2017, 40-17 loss to Auburn in Auburn • 2018, 36-16 loss to LSU in Baton Rouge

• 2020, 41-24 loss to Alabama in Tuscaloosa Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks has been on the field for stormings while working as a student manager at LSU, back in 2000 when Tigers’ fans stormed the field twice after a Nick Saban-coached team beat ranked opponents Tennessee and Mississippi State. “I’ve seen it, and it’s a big safety issue,” Brooks said. “Safety is obviously a massive priority. I have a facilities/event management background, so I lean towards thanking through it logistically. “So I always want to think it through A to Z about how do we keep it as safe as possible while respecting the spirit of college football at the same time.” In addition to revised penalties, the SEC also issued a release on provisions schools must take, including uniformed law enforcement and equipment to secure a path off the field. Each school will be required to submit a detailed field/court rush plan before Aug. 1, in addition to a communication plan that discourages students and fans from entering the field/court.