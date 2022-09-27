SEC Football Power Rankings: Alabama looked like best team in Week 4, Georgia had off-game

ATHENS — An interesting weekend of collegiate football is ahead with some games already being rescheduled on account of Hurricane Ian. In the SEC, South Carolina has moved its home game with South Carolina State from Saturday to Thursday night, and Florida’s home game with Eastern Washington has been moved from noon on Saturday to noon on Sunday. The SEC power rankings have also been scrambled this week as a result of some eyebrow-raising results: 1. Alabama

RELATED: Stetson Bennett reveals ugly truths from Kent State win 3. Tennessee The Vols cleared a mental hurdle with the 38-34 win over Florida, and QB Hendon Hooker entered the Heisman Trophy race with a jaw-dropping 349-yard passing, 112-yard rushing performance. RELATED: Hendon Hooker ignites Vols chase of Georgia 4. Kentucky

The Wildcats survived an ugly battle with Northern Illinois, 31-23, but they get star running back Chris Rodriquez back in the lineup this week at Ole Miss. 5. Ole Miss Tulsa gave the Rebels all they wanted, outscoring Ole Miss 10-0 in the second half in a 35-27 loss. The Rebels rushed for 308 yards and passed for only 154. 6. LSU The Bayou Bengals are third in the SEC and 12th in the nation in total defense and riding a wave of momentum heading to Auburn for a 7 p.m. game on Saturday. 7. Arkansas It was a heartbreaking 23-21 loss for the Razorbacks to Texas A&M, but Coach Sam Pittman had the better team and the upcoming home game with Alabama will be worth keeping an eye on. 8. Mississippi State The Bulldogs got their momentum back by handling a Mid-American Conference program — Bowling Green — like an SEC team should, 45-14. 9. Florida The Gators have some teeth with Anthony Richardson accounting for 4 TDs and 515 yards of offense (453 passing) against Tennessee in his first career road start. 10. Texas A&M

The Aggies accomplished more than this ranking indicates, but Texas A&M suffered a big blow when it lost its leading receiver, Aianias Smith, for the season. 11. South Carolina The Gamecocks struggled early against 1-4 Charlotte before pulling away for a 56-20 win. Spencer Rattler had only 187 yards passing. 12. Auburn The Tigers were gifted a home win over Missouri, and the troubles are real with the program down to two scholarship quarterbacks. 13. Missouri Missouri missed a 26-yard field goal that would have won the game in regulation, jumped offside on an Auburn FG miss, giving Auburn a second chance they hit on, and then fumbled into the end zone on what would have been the game-winning TD. 14. Vanderbilt The Commodores were out-gained 628-129 and lost by 52 points despite not turning the ball over. Vanderbilt was 1-of-13 on third-down conversions.