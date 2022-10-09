SEC Power Rankings: The scoreboard doesn’t lie at Georgia, Tennessee rising for Tide

Dawgnation Logo
Auburn
10
Final
42
(2) Georgia
  • (12) Oregon
    49
    Final
    Arizona
    22
    Fresno State
    20
    Final
    Boise State
    40
    Hawai'i
    14
    Final
    San Diego State
    16
    Oregon State
    28
    Final
    Stanford
    27
  • Louisiana
    Wed, 10/12 on ESPN2 @11:30 ET
    Marshall
    Baylor
    Thurs, 10/13 on Fox Sports 1 @11:00 ET
    West Virginia
    Temple
    Thurs, 10/13 on ESPN @11:00 ET
    UCF
    Navy
    Fri, 10/14 on ESPN @11:30 ET
    SMU
  • UTSA
    Sat, 10/15 on CBS Sports Network @12:00 AM ET
    Florida International
    Nebraska
    14
    Final
    Rutgers
    13
    Houston
    33
    Final
    Memphis
    32
    UNLV
    7
    Final
    San Jose State
    40
  • Colorado State
    17
    Final
    Nevada
    14
    Missouri
    17
    Final
    Florida
    24
    (17) TCU
    38
    Final
    (19) Kansas
    31
    Eastern Michigan
    45
    Final
    Western Michigan
    23
  • Purdue
    31
    Final
    Maryland
    29
    (8) Tennessee
    40
    Final
    (25) LSU
    13
    Texas
    49
    Final
    Oklahoma
    0
    Louisville
    34
    Final
    Virginia
    17
  • Arkansas
    17
    Final
    (23) Mississippi State
    40
    Buffalo
    38
    Final
    Bowling Green
    7
    (4) Michigan
    31
    Final
    Indiana
    10
    Akron
    34
    Final
    Ohio
    55
  • Georgia Southern
    33
    Final
    Georgia State
    41
    South Florida
    24
    Final
    (24) Cincinnati
    28
    Wisconsin
    42
    Final
    Northwestern
    7
    Ball State
    17
    Final
    Central Michigan
    16
  • (11) Utah
    32
    Final
    (18) UCLA
    42
    Middle Tennessee
    14
    Final
    UAB
    41
    Liberty
    42
    Final
    UMass
    24
    Texas Tech
    31
    Final
    (7) Oklahoma State
    41
  • East Carolina
    9
    Final
    Tulane
    24
    Tulsa
    21
    Final
    Navy
    53
    Virginia Tech
    29
    Final
    Pittsburgh
    45
    Kent State
    24
    Final
    Miami (OH)
    27
  • Toledo
    52
    Final
    Northern Illinois
    32
    North Carolina
    27
    Final
    Miami (FL)
    24
    (21) Washington
    38
    Final
    Arizona State
    45
    Duke
    20
    Final
    Georgia Tech
    23
  • (3) Ohio State
    49
    Final
    Michigan State
    20
    (9) Ole Miss
    52
    Final
    Vanderbilt
    28
    Western Kentucky
    28
    Final
    UTSA
    31
    UConn
    33
    Final
    Florida International
    12
  • UTEP
    31
    Final
    Louisiana Tech
    41
    Wyoming
    27
    Final
    New Mexico
    14
    Southern Miss
    10
    Final
    Troy
    27
    Air Force
    27
    Final
    Utah State
    34
  • James Madison
    42
    Final
    Arkansas State
    20
    Appalachian State
    24
    Final
    Texas State
    36
    (20) Kansas State
    10
    Final
    Iowa State
    9
    Iowa
    6
    Final
    Illinois
    9
  • (5) Clemson
    31
    Final
    Boston College
    3
    South Carolina
    24
    Final
    (13) Kentucky
    14
    Army
    10
    Final
    (15) Wake Forest
    45
    Washington State
    14
    Final
    (6) USC
    30
  • (16) BYU
    20
    Final
    Notre Dame
    28
    Texas A&M
    20
    Final
    (1) Alabama
    24
    Florida State
    17
    Final
    (14) North Carolina State
    19
    Coastal Carolina
    28
    Final
    Louisiana-Monroe
    21
  • (12) Oregon
    49
    Final
    Arizona
    22
    Fresno State
    20
    Final
    Boise State
    40
    Hawai'i
    14
    Final
    San Diego State
    16
    Oregon State
    28
    Final
    Stanford
    27
  • Louisiana
    Wed, 10/12 on ESPN2 @11:30 ET
    Marshall
    Baylor
    Thurs, 10/13 on Fox Sports 1 @11:00 ET
    West Virginia
    Temple
    Thurs, 10/13 on ESPN @11:00 ET
    UCF
    Navy
    Fri, 10/14 on ESPN @11:30 ET
    SMU
Tennessee looks red-hot, but great defenses at Georgia and Alabama await the Vols.
Photo i

SEC Power Rankings: The scoreboard doesn’t lie at Georgia, Tennessee rising for Tide

@mikegriffith32
Posted

ATHENS — The scoreboard doesn’t lie, and neither did Kirby Smart after a dominant fourth quarter led to a 42-10 Georgia win over Auburn.

“What does the score have to do with how we played? It really doesn’t to me,” Smart said. “You look at the stat line and you say, ‘oh we ran the ball great,’ and I think there’s a lot of times that we didn’t block it right. We got whipped at the point of attack. There’s other times that we did it right. That’s across the board.

“Defensively, all we talked about was containing the quarterback. Well, we didn’t do that all the time. He got out of there. There’s an immense amount of improvement that needs to happen for our team to get to the level we need to.”

And there it is, for all the Bulldogs’ fans who whine that they “can’t enjoy the national championship season,” they can — but the Georgia head coach sets the tone, and it’s clearly not one of comfort or celebration with this young, rebuilding football team.

It’s that attitude — along with a lot of talent on defense, and brilliant scheming by Todd Monken on offense — that has the Bulldogs No. 1 in his week’s SEC power rankings and No. 2 in my FWAA Super 16 poll (bottom).

Tennessee, meanwhile, is the fastest-rising program in the nation with second-year head coach Josh Heupel. The Vols took advantage of an early kickoff time at LSU and an early fumble to grab the momentum in a 40-13 romp.

A closer look shows LSU had 300 yards passing, so Alabama fans will be closely monitoring the status of quarterback Bryce Young, who could return from the sprained shoulder next Saturday in Knoxville.

Here are the SEC rankings this week, with the national rankings below:

1. Georgia: Kirby Smart’s hunger, staff and roster talent make Georgia top Dawgs this week with Vandy on deck.

2. Alabama: Jahmyr Gibbs is the SEC’s most explosive player yet Tide needed a goal-line stand to survive 3-3 Texas AM?

3. Tennessee: The Vols are rolling. Hendon Hooker will have to endure some hits to deliver upset victory over Tide next Saturday.

4. Mississippi State: Will Rogers has the fastest trigger release in the West, and Maroon Bulldogs has some momentum heading to Kentucky.

5. Ole Miss: Trailed at halftime at Vanderbilt, fortunate to survive mediocre Kentucky the week before.

6. Arkansas: Missed KJ Jefferson, pass defense too easily exploited. Other than that, not a bad football team.

7. LSU: Slow starts finally caught up with a beat-up Bayou Bengals team missing multiple offensive linemen. Pivotal road trip to Florida up next.

8. Texas A&M: If the Aggies continue to show grit, toughness and resolve, the season could end on the upswing.

9. Kentucky: It’s basketball season in the Bluegrass State after an inexplicable flat performance at home.

10. Florida: Gators snapped a 6-game SEC losing streak, but celebrated their 7-point home win over Missouri far too much.

11. South Carolina: Shane Beamer put on “stupid sunglasses” and danced after his Gamecocks stomped the Cats.

12. Auburn: Bryan Harsin has Xs and Os, but not enough Jimmies and Joes. The Tigers need to find their next Cam Newton, and be able to pay him.

13. Missouri: Eli Drinkwitz could be having a different season with JT Daniels at quarterback. One of the better bad teams Missouri has had.

14. Vanderbilt: Expected to show up in Athens Saturday after canceling 2020 meeting with Georgia twice in three weeks. Commodores should probably apologize at some point for that fiasco.

FWAA Super 16 ballot:

1. Ohio State

2. Georgia

3. Alabama

4. Clemson

5. UCLA

6. Tennessee

7. Penn State

8. USC

9. Michigan

10. Oklahoma State

11. TCU

12. Oregon

13. Mississippi State

14. Ole Miss

15. Wake Forest

16. NC State

NextAuburn coach Bryan Harsin: ‘physicality of Georgia showed up’ in …
Leave a Comment