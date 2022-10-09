SEC Power Rankings: The scoreboard doesn’t lie at Georgia, Tennessee rising for Tide

ATHENS — The scoreboard doesn’t lie, and neither did Kirby Smart after a dominant fourth quarter led to a 42-10 Georgia win over Auburn. “What does the score have to do with how we played? It really doesn’t to me,” Smart said. “You look at the stat line and you say, ‘oh we ran the ball great,’ and I think there’s a lot of times that we didn’t block it right. We got whipped at the point of attack. There’s other times that we did it right. That’s across the board. “Defensively, all we talked about was containing the quarterback. Well, we didn’t do that all the time. He got out of there. There’s an immense amount of improvement that needs to happen for our team to get to the level we need to.”

And there it is, for all the Bulldogs’ fans who whine that they “can’t enjoy the national championship season,” they can — but the Georgia head coach sets the tone, and it’s clearly not one of comfort or celebration with this young, rebuilding football team. It’s that attitude — along with a lot of talent on defense, and brilliant scheming by Todd Monken on offense — that has the Bulldogs No. 1 in his week’s SEC power rankings and No. 2 in my FWAA Super 16 poll (bottom). Tennessee, meanwhile, is the fastest-rising program in the nation with second-year head coach Josh Heupel. The Vols took advantage of an early kickoff time at LSU and an early fumble to grab the momentum in a 40-13 romp.

A closer look shows LSU had 300 yards passing, so Alabama fans will be closely monitoring the status of quarterback Bryce Young, who could return from the sprained shoulder next Saturday in Knoxville. Here are the SEC rankings this week, with the national rankings below: 1. Georgia: Kirby Smart’s hunger, staff and roster talent make Georgia top Dawgs this week with Vandy on deck.

2. Alabama: Jahmyr Gibbs is the SEC’s most explosive player yet Tide needed a goal-line stand to survive 3-3 Texas AM? 3. Tennessee: The Vols are rolling. Hendon Hooker will have to endure some hits to deliver upset victory over Tide next Saturday. 4. Mississippi State: Will Rogers has the fastest trigger release in the West, and Maroon Bulldogs has some momentum heading to Kentucky. 5. Ole Miss: Trailed at halftime at Vanderbilt, fortunate to survive mediocre Kentucky the week before. 6. Arkansas: Missed KJ Jefferson, pass defense too easily exploited. Other than that, not a bad football team. 7. LSU: Slow starts finally caught up with a beat-up Bayou Bengals team missing multiple offensive linemen. Pivotal road trip to Florida up next.

8. Texas A&M: If the Aggies continue to show grit, toughness and resolve, the season could end on the upswing. 9. Kentucky: It’s basketball season in the Bluegrass State after an inexplicable flat performance at home. 10. Florida: Gators snapped a 6-game SEC losing streak, but celebrated their 7-point home win over Missouri far too much. 11. South Carolina: Shane Beamer put on “stupid sunglasses” and danced after his Gamecocks stomped the Cats. 12. Auburn: Bryan Harsin has Xs and Os, but not enough Jimmies and Joes. The Tigers need to find their next Cam Newton, and be able to pay him. 13. Missouri: Eli Drinkwitz could be having a different season with JT Daniels at quarterback. One of the better bad teams Missouri has had.