Florida star Brenton Cox primed for Georgia: ‘It’s going to be real’

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Brenton Cox plans to play the game of his life on Saturday when Florida battles Georgia in Jacksonville. That’s the plan every time the Gators’ 6-foot-3, 252-pound returning sacks leader takes the field. But this time around it’s a bit different for Cox, whose facing his former program for the third time after transferring out of the program following the 2019 spring session and sitting out that season.

Florida is more than a three-touchdown underdog to the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs in the 3:30 p.m. game on Saturday at TIAA Bank Field. But Cox, a former 5-star recruit from Stockbridge, Ga., isn’t conceding anything. “They are No. 1 for a reason,” Cox said Wednesday night at Florida’s new $85 million Heavener Football Training Center. “We know it will be an interesting game for both sides.”

Georgia coach Kirby Smart has made sure his players know all about Cox, who he referred to as a “game breaker” who is “probably the most disruptive guy that we’ve played in terms of just violence, striking, knock-back, setting edges and affecting the quarterback.” Cox leads the Gators with 8 tackles-for-loss this year, but some Bulldogs’ fans know him best for this Twitter account. Cox had some fun with his old Georgia friends last August, responding to a UGA offensive line promotional video on Twitter by saying, “Better get ready for me.”

Yes, Cox knows, many of the Bulldogs’ fans view him as a villain, much as they would a professional wrestling heel. Is there fun in that? “Sometimes,” Cox said with a wry smile. “There’s good and bad to that, the whole fan base knowing me, and they are wishing for our downfall. All you can do is take it with a grain of salt and keep moving.” Fact is, Cox grew up among such diehard Georgia fans, he said half-jokingly he doesn’t always know who’s on his side. “My dad, he says he’s a Florida fan, but he’s been a Georgia fan for 18 years,” Cox said. “Is he lying to me? I don’t know.” Cox has had plenty of phone calls and contact from friends and family back home this week.