Georgia coaches brush off, joke about allegations of hidden camera at Ohio State practice

ATLANTA — Hidden Camera-gate arrived at the College Football Playoff with rumors surfacing that Georgia had cameras inside of an Ohio State practice. Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart appeared shocked when asked by a national reporter about the allegation at Georgia’s Thursday media day. “I have no idea what you’re talking about,” Smart said from the podium at the College Football Hall of Fame. “I mean, that’s ludicrous to me.”

Smart and Georgia have never been attached to any sort of rumors such as this before -- and to be clear, there’s no proof or on-record source. Bulldogs offensive coordinator Todd Monken made light of the allegations on Thursday. “I hope that’s true, I hope we’ve been in their hotel, I hope we’ve been in their practices, I hope we’re logged into their computers — that’s a joke,” Monken said.

“It is what it is, we’re the same way: we’re paranoid at our hotel, they’re paranoid at their hotel, at the end of the day, they see on film what we run, and whether they have what we call or not, we have to execute.” But there has been talk, and there have been past instances of such allegations of hidden cameras and microphones being used at bowl sites by various teams over the years. The Alabama program coached by Nick Saban was once accused of such tactics at a Florida bowl site shortly after the New England Patriots “Spygate” incident in 2007. “I swear the benches were bugged on the sideline,” a current FBS coach said of a bowl meeting with Alabama. “It’s like they were in the huddle.” There were also times Clemson has been questioned -- prior to Dabo Sweeney becoming head coach -- of filming Tennessee Peach Bowl practices at an Atlanta area high school leading up to the team’s 2004 clash. Former Vols’ team captain Kevin Simon said after that game that, “It was like they were in our huddle”

Such things are not unique to the SEC. Michigan State was accused of filming the Baylor practices at AT&T Stadium leading up to the 2015 Cotton Bowl. If true, it didn’t help the Spartans’ defense out much: The Bears had 603 yards passing and took a 20-point lead into the fourth quarter before Michigan State rallied for a 42-41 victory. Real or imagined, coaches do take great care to keep their practices secured, to the point Georgia didn’t have any media access to practice the final two months of this season. Smart arranged for non-football drill work to take place when the media observed practice on Wednesday, with offensive and defensive players mixed in together and rotating from station to station, making it hard in the 13-minute observation window to see which players were and were not present. Will Muschamp, the Bulldogs’ co-defensive coordinator, chuckled when asked about the rumor Georgia had a hidden camera at an Ohio State practice.