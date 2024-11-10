Kirby Smart has said many times “humility is one week away” in the SEC, and now his Georgia football team is experiencing just that.

Ole Miss bettered the Bulldogs by a 28-10 count on a rainy Saturday afternoon in Oxford, delivering a mighty blow to Georgia’s postseason trek.

Smart told his team in the postgame locker room on Saturday night that, “our future is in front of us,” very aware the Bulldogs will make the 12-team College Football Playoffs should they win out.

That said, a home test with current SEC leader Tennessee at 7:30 p.m. next Saturday is on deck, and the regular-season finale with Georgia Tech looks much tougher after the Yellow Jackets upset No. 4 Miami.

At this moment it appears unlikely Georgia will be making its fourth SEC Championship Game appearance on the heels of the defeat, with Alabama and now Ole Miss owning tiebreakers over them should such a scenario play out.

The newest ESPN college football playoff projections have Georgia ranked at No. 10 — Texas is the projected SEC Champion and would get the bye.

It’s important to note that, if the Bulldogs win out, they would surely move up significantly in the CFP rankings and could finish as high as No. 5 without playing in the SEC Championship Game.

Only conference championship game winners can be seeded in the top four of the CFP field and receive a first-round bye

There’s a lot of football left, but if the current ESPN CFP Rankings hold true -- extremely unlikely — the seedings would be as follows:

First-round byes

(Four highest ranked projected conference championship game winners)

1. Oregon (10-0) Big Ten

2. Texas (8-1) SEC

3. BYU (9-0) Big 12

4. Miami (9-1) ACC

At-large teams and fifth-highest ranked conference champ

5. Ohio State (8-1) vs. Boise State

6. Penn State (8-1) vs. Georgia

7. Tennessee (8-1) vs. Alabama

8. Indiana (10-0) vs. Notre Dame

9. Notre Dame (8-1) at Indiana

10. Alabama (7-2) at Tennessee

11. Georgia (7-2) at Penn State

12. Boise State (8-1) (Highest-ranked Group of Five conference champ) at Ohio State

ESPN projected CFP rankings

1. Oregon

2. Ohio State

3. Texas

4. Penn State

5. Tennessee

6. Indiana

7. BYU

8. Notre Dame

9. Alabama

10. Georgia

11. Miami

12. Boise State

13. Ole Miss

14. SMU

15. Texas A&M

16. Kansas State

17. Colorado

18. Washington State

19. LSU

20. South Carolina

21. Louisville

22. Clemson

23. Missouri

24. Pitt

25. Army

Current SEC standings

Tennessee 5-1 SEC (8-1 overall)

Beat Miss. St. 33-14; Next: at Georgia, vs. UTEP, at Vanderbilt

Texas A&M 5-1 SEC (7-2 overall)

Idle; Next: vs. New Mexico St., at Auburn, vs. Texas

Texas 4-1 SEC (8-1 overall)

Beat Florida 49-17; Next: at Arkansas, vs. Kentucky, at Texas A&M

Georgia 5-2 SEC (7-2 overall)

Lost 28-10 Ole Miss; Next: vs. Tennessee, vs. UMass, vs. Georgia Tech

Ole Miss 4-2 SEC (8-2 overall)

Won 28-10 Georgia; Next: idle, at Florida, vs. Mississippi State

Alabama 4-2 SEC, (7-2 overall)

Beat LSU 42-13; Next: vs. Mercer, at Oklahoma, vs. Auburn

Missouri 3-2 SEC, (7-2 overall)

Beat Oklahoma 30-23; Next: at South Carolina, at Miss. St., vs. Arkansas

LSU 3-2 SEC (6-3 overall)

Lost to Alabama 42-13; Next: at Florida, vs. Vanderbilt, vs. Oklahoma