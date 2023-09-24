SEC betting lines: Georgia opens as decisive road favorite at Auburn,

UAB
21
Final
49
Georgia
  • Oregon State Beavers
    35
    Final
    Washington State Cougars
    38
  • North Carolina State Wolfpack
    24
    Final
    Virginia Cavaliers
    21
    Boise State Broncos
    34
    Final
    San Diego State Aztecs
    31
    Air Force Falcons
    45
    Final
    San Jose State Spartans
    20
    Auburn Tigers
    10
    Final
    Texas A&M Aggies
    27
  • Kentucky Wildcats
    45
    Final
    Vanderbilt Commodores
    28
    Rutgers Scarlet Knights
    7
    Final
    Michigan Wolverines
    31
    Virginia Tech Hokies
    17
    Final
    Marshall Thundering Herd
    24
    SMU Mustangs
    17
    Final
    TCU Horned Frogs
    34
  • Army Black Knights
    16
    Final
    Syracuse Orange
    29
    Tulsa Golden Hurricane
    22
    Final
    Northern Illinois Huskies
    14
    Oklahoma Sooners
    20
    Final
    Cincinnati Bearcats
    6
    Florida State Seminoles
    31
    Final
    Clemson Tigers
    24
  • Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
    24
    Final
    Troy Trojans
    27
    Western Michigan Broncos
    31
    Final
    Toledo Rockets
    49
    Georgia Southern Eagles
    40
    Final
    Ball State Cardinals
    3
    Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
    14
    Final
    Nebraska Cornhuskers
    28
  • New Mexico Lobos
    34
    Final
    UMass Minutemen
    31
    BYU Cougars
    27
    Final
    Kansas Jayhawks
    38
    Maryland Terrapins
    31
    Final
    Michigan State Spartans
    9
    Texas Tech Red Raiders
    13
    Final
    West Virginia Mountaineers
    20
  • Colorado Buffaloes
    6
    Final
    Oregon Ducks
    42
    Delaware State Hornets
    20
    Final
    Miami (OH) RedHawks
    62
    Duke Blue Devils
    41
    Final
    UConn Huskies
    7
    UCLA Bruins
    7
    Final
    Utah Utes
    14
  • Texas A&M-Commerce Lions
    9
    Final
    Old Dominion Monarchs
    10
    Ohio Bobcats
    38
    Final
    Bowling Green Falcons
    7
    Miami (FL) Hurricanes
    41
    Final
    Temple Owls
    7
    Ole Miss Rebels
    10
    Final
    Alabama Crimson Tide
    24
  • Boston College Eagles
    28
    Final
    Louisville Cardinals
    56
    Florida Atlantic Owls
    17
    Final
    Illinois Fighting Illini
    23
    UTSA Roadrunners
    14
    Final
    Tennessee Volunteers
    45
    Oklahoma State Cowboys
    27
    Final
    Iowa State Cyclones
    34
  • Rice Owls
    29
    Final
    South Florida Bulls
    42
    Eastern Michigan Eagles
    0
    Final
    Jacksonville State Gamecocks
    21
    Central Michigan Chippewas
    34
    Final
    South Alabama Jaguars
    30
    Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs
    0
    Final
    East Carolina Pirates
    44
  • Liberty Flames
    38
    Final
    Florida International Panthers
    6
    Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
    30
    Final
    Wake Forest Demon Deacons
    16
    Sam Houston State Bearkats
    7
    Final
    Houston Cougars
    38
    Appalachian State Mountaineers
    19
    Final
    Wyoming Cowboys
    22
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
Welcome to "Around the SEC" where we give you the latest from around the conference and how it impacts the Georgia program.

SEC betting lines: Georgia opens as decisive road favorite at Auburn,
ATHENS — Auburn might still have one of the most intimidating stadiums in college football, but No. 1-ranked Georgia is a heavy favorite to get a win there next Saturday.
Mike Griffith
Oregon’s dominating 42-6 win over Colorado a victory for college football
Dan Lanning scored a win for the betterment of college football on Saturday, burying the emerging sideshow produced by Deion Sanders at Colorado.
Mike Griffith
Dan Lanning on Colorado-Oregon clash: ‘YouTube videos aren’t going to win …
ATHENS — College football has more ranked matchups than it has in more than 15 years even as No. 1-ranked Georgia plays its final warm-up.
Mike Griffith
Around the SEC: How to watch SEC games, TV schedules and league picks
ATHENS -- Lane Kiffin knows Nick Saban’s back is to the wall in Tuscaloosa, and the Ole Miss coach is turning the heat up.
Mike Griffith
Ohio State A.D. says Buckeyes ‘could have won’ if Marvin Harrison finished …
ATHENS — Just when you thought Ohio State was done moaning about its CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal loss to Georgia, the Buckeyes’ athletic director has made yet another reference …
Mike Griffith
BREAKING: Elite WR commit Ny Carr has decommitted from Georgia

Jeff Sentell
AP Poll Top 25 rankings Week 5: Georgia football remains No. 1 but …

Connor Riley
Final grades for Georgia football win over UAB

Connor Riley
What Kirby Smart said after Georgia football beats UAB

Connor Riley
Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings Week 5: Georgia football to take No. 1 …

Connor Riley
