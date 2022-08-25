Florida AD: Georgia administration ‘seems committed’ to keeping Cocktail Party in Jacksonville

ATHENS — Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin said the Georgia administration “seems committed” to continuing the schools’ rivalry game in Jacksonville beyond the current contract. “My counterpart at the University of Georgia (athletic director Josh Brooks) seems committed to keeping the game in Jacksonville based on our conversations,” Stricklin said in an Orlando Sentinel story this week. “Because of the tradition and the fact that the schools benefit financially from having the game in Jacksonville, I would be surprised if it ever moved.”

Brooks, in his second year as Georgia's athletic director, said at the SEC Spring Meetings in May that UGA has not discussed the future of the game beyond the current contract, which expires after the 2023 meeting. A Georgia spokesperson said Wednesday nothing has changed in that regard, despite Stricklin's claim.

Brooks has publicly supported Kirby Smart’s direction, recently stating that “it was (Smart’s) vision and his leadership that got us to that point.” Smart has made it clear over his seven years as head coach that Georgia should play its designated home game with Florida on the University of Georgia campus. WATCH: Kirby Smart takes stand for Georgia, debates Tebow on Cocktail Party

Smart understands the tradition, having played in the rivalry game himself as an All-SEC safety with the Bulldogs. But as head coach, Smart has prioritized winning championships and creating a business model that supports that. The Bulldogs went 40 years between winning national titles before conquering Alabama 33-18 in the CFP Championship Game in January. Smart points out that playing Florida 340 miles from the UGA campus sacrifices what would be UGA’s most valuable recruiting weekend and puts Georgia at a disadvantage. “I’m self-sanctioning myself an opportunity to have the best prospects in the country fly into Atlanta and drive over every other year to see Georgia play Florida,” Smart said. “I don’t know that people understand the value of that, they don’t respect it,” Smart said of the recruiting implications, “especially people in Jacksonville.”

The game was estimated to have a $35 million impact on the Jacksonville area in 2018, which adjusted for inflation would be more than $50 million in current dollars Stricklin acknowledged Smart wanting to get the Bulldogs’ home game with Florida in Georgia’s stadium, but he indicated the Georgia head coach’s desire does not seem to have much traction. “Coach Smart is coming off a national championship and his voice is listened to by a lot of people in Athens,” Stricklin said. “I get the sense there’s a couple of media people in Georgia who are driving this narrative because you (Orlando columnist Mike Bianchi) are the first Florida media person who has even asked me this question.” Stricklin lobbied for the game to stay in Jacksonville at the SEC Spring Meetings earlier this offseason. “There’s a lot of tradition there,” Stricklin said in May. “Gators feel pretty strongly about that. It’s been there for decades. I think it serves both schools really well. I’d like to see it continue.”