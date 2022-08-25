Florida AD: Georgia administration ‘seems committed’ to keeping Cocktail Party in Jacksonville
ATHENS — Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin said the Georgia administration “seems committed” to continuing the schools’ rivalry game in Jacksonville beyond the current contract.
“My counterpart at the University of Georgia (athletic director Josh Brooks) seems committed to keeping the game in Jacksonville based on our conversations,” Stricklin said in an Orlando Sentinel story this week.
“Because of the tradition and the fact that the schools benefit financially from having the game in Jacksonville, I would be surprised if it ever moved.”
Brooks, in his second year as Georgia’s athletic director, said at the SEC Spring Meetings in May that UGA has not discussed the future of the game beyond the current contract, which expires after the 2023 meeting.
A Georgia spokesperson said Wednesday nothing has changed in that regard, despite Stricklin’s claim.
Brooks has publicly supported Kirby Smart’s direction, recently stating that “it was (Smart’s) vision and his leadership that got us to that point.”
Smart has made it clear over his seven years as head coach that Georgia should play its designated home game with Florida on the University of Georgia campus.
Smart understands the tradition, having played in the rivalry game himself as an All-SEC safety with the Bulldogs.
But as head coach, Smart has prioritized winning championships and creating a business model that supports that.
The Bulldogs went 40 years between winning national titles before conquering Alabama 33-18 in the CFP Championship Game in January.
Smart points out that playing Florida 340 miles from the UGA campus sacrifices what would be UGA’s most valuable recruiting weekend and puts Georgia at a disadvantage.
“I’m self-sanctioning myself an opportunity to have the best prospects in the country fly into Atlanta and drive over every other year to see Georgia play Florida,” Smart said.
“I don’t know that people understand the value of that, they don’t respect it,” Smart said of the recruiting implications, “especially people in Jacksonville.”
The game was estimated to have a $35 million impact on the Jacksonville area in 2018, which adjusted for inflation would be more than $50 million in current dollars
Stricklin acknowledged Smart wanting to get the Bulldogs’ home game with Florida in Georgia’s stadium, but he indicated the Georgia head coach’s desire does not seem to have much traction.
“Coach Smart is coming off a national championship and his voice is listened to by a lot of people in Athens,” Stricklin said.
“I get the sense there’s a couple of media people in Georgia who are driving this narrative because you (Orlando columnist Mike Bianchi) are the first Florida media person who has even asked me this question.”
Stricklin lobbied for the game to stay in Jacksonville at the SEC Spring Meetings earlier this offseason.
“There’s a lot of tradition there,” Stricklin said in May. “Gators feel pretty strongly about that. It’s been there for decades. I think it serves both schools really well. I’d like to see it continue.”
Jacksonville mayor Lenny Curry last month the city will fight to keep the game.
“Kirby Smart values recruiting, which he should, he’s going to fight for what he believes is the best interest in recruiting football players for his football team,” Curry said on Jacksonville 1010XL radio.
“We think there’s a balance there, and both schools have great recruiting opportunities right here in Jacksonville, and we’re going to fight to keep that football game here.”
Smart, who has built Georgia into an annual championship contender while Florida football has faded, suggested otherwise.
“I’m competing against guys all across the SEC who host kids at their biggest game,” said Smart, whose Bulldogs have only three league home games this season with their fourth designated home game being played in Jacksonville.
“When Auburn plays Alabama, guess where the recruits are? They are at Auburn,” Smart said.
“When LSU and Alabama play, that’s where the biggest recruits go,” he continued.
“(So) it’s an opportunity for us to bring these kids that fly in from all over the country, what game do they want to see Georgia play? They’d like to see Georgia play Florida, they can’t do that. It’s very important. Recruiting is very important.”
Former Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt, who recruited for and against Georgia as an assistant coach with the Bulldogs along with Alabama and Florida State, validated Smart’s position.
“These prospects are going to choose the games and decide ‘What game do I want to go see Georgia play? What game do I want to see Alabama, maybe Clemson, LSU, whoever?’ ” Pruitt said.
“That (Florida game) may be the only time that maybe if it’s a Georgia home game that they possibly could get one of the best players in the country on their campus to see what a game-day atmosphere is in Athens,” Pruitt said.
“And let me tell you from experience, Athens is one of the premier places in the country when it comes to hosting a college football game.”
Georgia and Florida played in Gainesville and Athens in 1994 while the current Jacksonville Stadium was undergoing renovations.
Four of the first six games in the rivalry, which dates back to 1904, were played in Athens. Since 1933, other games in the series have been played in Jacksonville with the exception of the games in 1994, both won by Florida 52-14 and 52-17.
Georgia’s last win against the Gators in Sanford Stadium was in 1932, by a 33-12 count.