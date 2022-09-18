Former Georgia Bulldog players key Florida escaping upset in 31-28 win over South Florida

ATHENS — Kirby Smart might find a thank-you note from yet another SEC team in his email on Sunday morning. Former Georgia Bulldogs Jalen Kimber and Brenton Cox saved the game for the Florida Gators on Saturday night in Gainesville. GEORGIA: Kirby Smart critiques 3 areas from Bulldogs’ 48-7 win over South Carolina

Kimber returned an interception 39 yards for a touchdown to extend Florida’s lead to 24-10 over South Florida en route to the Gators’ 31-28 victory at The Swamp. “We still got work to do, I just keep my head down,” Kimber said, per 247Sports, “just keeping improving week by week.” Cox, meanwhile, was a disruptor in behind the Bulls’ line of scrimmage throughout the game, tying for team honors with 9 tackles in addition to 2 QB hurries and a tackle-for-loss.

Cox played particularly big on South Florida’s final drive, recording a third down stop before the Bulls missed what would have been a game-tying field goal. Last Saturday it was former Georgia DB Latavious Brini forcing a key fumble and former Bulldogs receiver Matt Landers starring for Arkansas. RELATED: Former Georgia players help lift Razorbacks to 44-30 victory.