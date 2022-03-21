Major 2023 quarterback domino falls as Tennessee lands commitment from 5-star Nico Iamaleava

The 2023 recruiting cycle is loaded with quarterback prospects, with nine of them ranking among the top 100 overall prospects for the 2023 recruiting cycle. And a major domino fell on Monday when the Tennessee Volunteers landed a commitment from Nico Iamaleava.

Iamaleava is the fourth highest-ranked quarterback prospect in the class but more importantly, he’s ranked as the No. 7 overall player in the country. Georgia had been listed in his top 5 schools, but really Tennessee beat out Oregon to land the services of Iamaleava. It is widely believed that Tennessee’s attractive NIL opportunities played a key part in landing the talented quarterback.

Iamaleava comes from Long Beach, Calif., and represents the biggest recruiting win to date for head coach Josh Heupel. The Volunteers went 7-6 under Heupel last season, a major step forward coming out of the Jeremy Pruitt era.