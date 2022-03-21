Major 2023 quarterback domino falls as Tennessee lands commitment from 5-star Nico Iamaleava
The 2023 recruiting cycle is loaded with quarterback prospects, with nine of them ranking among the top 100 overall prospects for the 2023 recruiting cycle. And a major domino fell on Monday when the Tennessee Volunteers landed a commitment from Nico Iamaleava.
Iamaleava is the fourth highest-ranked quarterback prospect in the class but more importantly, he’s ranked as the No. 7 overall player in the country. Georgia had been listed in his top 5 schools, but really Tennessee beat out Oregon to land the services of Iamaleava. It is widely believed that Tennessee’s attractive NIL opportunities played a key part in landing the talented quarterback.
Iamaleava comes from Long Beach, Calif., and represents the biggest recruiting win to date for head coach Josh Heupel. The Volunteers went 7-6 under Heupel last season, a major step forward coming out of the Jeremy Pruitt era.
The Bulldogs continue spring practice on Tuesday, as it will be their fourth practice of the spring. Georgia concludes its spring session on April 16 with G-Day. ESPN recently announced the game will start at 1 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN2.
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Georgia football 2022 spring practice live updates, injury news and key position battles
- Georgia football stock report: Stock soaring for veterans Kearis Jackson, Christopher Smith
- Kirby Smart knows something is missing in Georgia football inside linebacker room
- Georgia football podcast: What looks like an obstacle for UGA could be an opportunity
- Arch Madness: 5-star QB Arch Manning headlines big UGA weekend visit list
- Kirby Smart shares how NFL success helps Georgia football recruiting
- Georgia team leader Sedrick Van Pran confident about up-and-comers Zion Logue and Amarius Mims
- The latest on former Georgia linebacker Adam Anderson: Workout impresses, lawyer files for dismissal
- What Georgia football players are saying about new assistant coaches: ‘It’s almost like he’s a player’