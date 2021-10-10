(2) Georgia
34
Final
10
(18) Auburn
  • LSU
    21
    Final
    (16) Kentucky
    42
    (1) Alabama
    38
    Final
    Texas A&M
    41
  • South Carolina
    20
    Final
    Tennessee
    45
    Vanderbilt
    0
    Final
    (20) Florida
    42
    (13) Arkansas
    51
    Final
    (17) Ole Miss
    52
    North Texas
    35
    Final
    Missouri
    48
  • LSU
    21
    Final
    (16) Kentucky
    42
    (1) Alabama
    38
    Final
    Texas A&M
    41
  • South Carolina
    20
    Final
    Tennessee
    45
    Vanderbilt
    0
    Final
    (20) Florida
    42
    (13) Arkansas
    51
    Final
    (17) Ole Miss
    52
    North Texas
    35
    Final
    Missouri
    48

1 of 2

Georgia football set to assume No. 1 ranking, Alabama falls to Texas A&M

Texas A&M beat Alabama on Saturday night.
@AggieFootball
@mikegriffith32
Posted

ATHENS — Georgia football appears set to assume the No. 1 ranking in the nation after Alabama fell to Texas A&M on Saturday night.

The Bulldogs (6-0) figure to move up from the No. 2 ranking in the polls that will be released on Sunday on the strength of their 34-10 win at No. 18 Auburn and the Crimson Tide’s road loss in College Station.

UGA News

NextAround the SEC: Georgia, Alabama 1-2 in power poll, burnt popcorn, ...
Leave a Comment