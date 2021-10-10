Georgia football set to assume No. 1 ranking, Alabama falls to Texas A&M
ATHENS — Georgia football appears set to assume the No. 1 ranking in the nation after Alabama fell to Texas A&M on Saturday night.
The Bulldogs (6-0) figure to move up from the No. 2 ranking in the polls that will be released on Sunday on the strength of their 34-10 win at No. 18 Auburn and the Crimson Tide’s road loss in College Station.
