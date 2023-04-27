Alabama addition of Tyler Buchner should have Georgia football feeling better about its quarterback stability

Alabama and Georgia, for the most part, have been the top two programs in the SEC in the past decade. Since Kirby Smart arrived at Georgia in 2016, you could make an argument they’re the top two teams in the country. Both entered spring practice with new offensive coordinators and had to find new starting quarterbacks. Bryce Young won a Heisman Trophy and is poised to be the first player taken in the draft. Stetson Bennett meanwhile led the Bulldogs to consecutive national championships. Exiting spring practice though, the two dominant programs appear to be in very different spots when it comes to finding the next quarterback to guide each respective program.

Buchner is also quite familiar with Alabama’s new offensive coordinator. Tommy Rees recruited and coached Buchner at Notre Dame. Bringing in Buchner is a bet on familiarity, one Alabama felt it had to make after watching Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson battle it out this spring. There’s no guarantee Buchner ends up winning the starting job, especially as he’ll arrive in Tuscaloosa, Ala., this summer. “I think the people that have been in the program obviously have an advantage, to some degree, because they know the system, they’ve had a lot of reps in the system,” Saban said. “But I also think everybody needs to ask themselves, with every position you play, are you playing winning football at that position and can you play winning football at that position?

“And I think that’s a better answer to the question, who can do that the best, and those are evaluations that we have to make as coaches at every position. We’ve tried to build this program here with the guys that we recruit and the people in the program, but we have had a few guys that have come in and made real impacts on the team. And we see an opportunity to do that, we’re always looking for a way to make our team better.” Georgia is no stranger to transfer quarterbacks and the ups and downs that come with them. In Brian Schottenheimer’s first and only season at Georgia as offensive coordinator, he brought in Grayson Lambert to boost the quarterback room. It did not go well, and Schottenheimer and Mark Richt were no longer coaching at Georgia shortly thereafter. In 2020, Georgia brought in two transfer quarterbacks in Jamie Newman and JT Daniels. Newman, the presumed starter, opted out prior to the start of the season and never played a down for Georgia. Daniels went 4-0 as a starter for Georgia that season and wowed when given the chance. But that didn’t happen until the seventh game of the season for Georgia, as Daniels was not fully cleared to start the 2020 season. By the time he made his first career start for Georgia, the Bulldogs were already out of the national title picture. That 2020 season also happened Georgia’s first season under Todd Monken, as he stepped in as the team’s offensive coordinator. Sensing a theme? “The window will open and all across the country there will be guys going in and looking for greener pastures,” Smart said after G-Day. “Ultimately the climate we have created and more power to them. We’ve got a lot of guys who have benefitted from the portal and I hope we benefit from the portal. We had a couple guys out there today that came by way of the portal that made really good plays. It’s the climate we’re in and we’ll do the best we can to capitalize on it.”