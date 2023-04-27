Alabama addition of Tyler Buchner should have Georgia football feeling better about its quarterback stability
Alabama and Georgia, for the most part, have been the top two programs in the SEC in the past decade. Since Kirby Smart arrived at Georgia in 2016, you could make an argument they’re the top two teams in the country.
Both entered spring practice with new offensive coordinators and had to find new starting quarterbacks. Bryce Young won a Heisman Trophy and is poised to be the first player taken in the draft. Stetson Bennett meanwhile led the Bulldogs to consecutive national championships.
Exiting spring practice though, the two dominant programs appear to be in very different spots when it comes to finding the next quarterback to guide each respective program.
Buchner is also quite familiar with Alabama’s new offensive coordinator. Tommy Rees recruited and coached Buchner at Notre Dame. Bringing in Buchner is a bet on familiarity, one Alabama felt it had to make after watching Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson battle it out this spring.
There’s no guarantee Buchner ends up winning the starting job, especially as he’ll arrive in Tuscaloosa, Ala., this summer.
“I think the people that have been in the program obviously have an advantage, to some degree, because they know the system, they’ve had a lot of reps in the system,” Saban said. “But I also think everybody needs to ask themselves, with every position you play, are you playing winning football at that position and can you play winning football at that position?
“And I think that’s a better answer to the question, who can do that the best, and those are evaluations that we have to make as coaches at every position. We’ve tried to build this program here with the guys that we recruit and the people in the program, but we have had a few guys that have come in and made real impacts on the team. And we see an opportunity to do that, we’re always looking for a way to make our team better.”
Georgia is no stranger to transfer quarterbacks and the ups and downs that come with them. In Brian Schottenheimer’s first and only season at Georgia as offensive coordinator, he brought in Grayson Lambert to boost the quarterback room. It did not go well, and Schottenheimer and Mark Richt were no longer coaching at Georgia shortly thereafter.
In 2020, Georgia brought in two transfer quarterbacks in Jamie Newman and JT Daniels. Newman, the presumed starter, opted out prior to the start of the season and never played a down for Georgia. Daniels went 4-0 as a starter for Georgia that season and wowed when given the chance.
But that didn’t happen until the seventh game of the season for Georgia, as Daniels was not fully cleared to start the 2020 season. By the time he made his first career start for Georgia, the Bulldogs were already out of the national title picture.
That 2020 season also happened Georgia’s first season under Todd Monken, as he stepped in as the team’s offensive coordinator. Sensing a theme?
“The window will open and all across the country there will be guys going in and looking for greener pastures,” Smart said after G-Day. “Ultimately the climate we have created and more power to them. We’ve got a lot of guys who have benefitted from the portal and I hope we benefit from the portal. We had a couple guys out there today that came by way of the portal that made really good plays. It’s the climate we’re in and we’ll do the best we can to capitalize on it.”
As for the Bulldogs’ quarterback situation, the biggest news post-spring practice is that it wasn’t losing any quarterbacks to the transfer portal. Even after Carson Beck made a major statement with his performance on G-Day. He exits spring practice as the clear front-runner to be the starting quarterback.
But as shown with Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton, Smart feels good about the entirety of Georgia’s quarterback room. Despite the allure of the transfer portal, something Smart and Georgia have used before, Georgia is confident in what it has in its quarterbacks.
“I’m really pleased with all three quarterbacks,” Smart said. “What you saw today was similar to what we’ve seen all spring. We have three really good quarterbacks that can make the throws and did a really good job.”
Related: Carson Beck makes strong QB1 statement on G-Day: ‘I felt like everything was working’
This isn’t to say that Georgia is going to be a runaway national championship contender while Alabama is destined to finish 9-3. The best Smart and Saban teams have always been teams that haven’t had to rely on dynamic quarterback play to lift up the rest of the roster. As important as the quarterback is, it is only one of 11 players on the field.
Buchner very well could not even see the field this year. Perhaps Milroe or Simpson dazzle over the summer and fall and emerge as the starting quarterback. There’s also no guarantee that Beck is destined for stardom. Georgia once felt confident about D’Wan Mathis as the starting quarterback.
Related: Brock Vandagriff’s decision speaks volumes about the state of the Georgia quarterback position
For long stretches of Smart’s time at Georgia, he’s been bombarded with quarterback questions. Did he handle the Jake Fromm-Jacob Eason battle correctly(yes)? What about Justin Fields and Fromm(less clearly and probably not)? We don’t need to rehash the 2020 season and Smart did ultimately get it right in tabbing Bennett over Daniels during the 2021 season.
Entering 2023, Georgia seems to be in a very stable spot at quarterback. You can’t quite say that about Alabama at the moment. And while we still have a long way to go before these two teams even potentially see the field against each other, it’s hard not to compare the two different directions these two programs seem to be going at the quarterback position.
