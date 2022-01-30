Georgia football hire of Bryan McClendon gets strong reaction from Todd Gurley, top 2023 wide receiver prospect and others
Georgia football needed a replacement for Cortez Hankton at the wide receivers coach position. Based on the initial reaction from social media, head coach Kirby Smart hit a home run in hiring Bryan McClendon.
McClendon played at Georgia from 2002 through 2005 and was most recently the wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator at Miami. McClendon also has stops at Oregon and South Carolina, where he worked with Will Muschamp. McClendon also coached running backs at Georgia from 2009 through 2014 and held the title of wide receivers coach during the 2015 season.
Landing Inniss or more players of his ilk would go a long way in validating the hire of McClendon. That he left a great set-up at Miami under Mario Cristobal shows just how appealing this job is for McClendon.
The hire also earned quick praise from all sections of the Georgia fan base. Former running backs Todd Gurley and Keith Marshall, who both played for McClendon at Georgia, quickly praised the hire for the Bulldogs.
And they were not alone in doing so.
McClendon will inherit a wide receiver room that sees plenty of key figures return. AD Mitchell and Ladd McConkey will look to build off strong 2021 campaigns. Georgia also hopes to get contributions from healthier versions of Kearis Jackson, Dominick Blaylock, Arian Smith and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint. Georgia signed three wide receivers in the 2022 recruiting cycle and hold a commitment from 3-star prospect Dillon Bell. He is expected to sign with the program on Wednesday.
Georgia does still have another staff opening to fill as the Bulldogs need an outside linebackers coach. Dan Lanning previously held the title, as he is now the head coach at Oregon.
