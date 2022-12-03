What USC loss means for 2022 College Football Playoff picture

It would seem that no one wants to be the No. 4 seed in the 2022 College Football Playoff. Needing only a win in the PAC-12 championship game to likely clinch a playoff berth, USC got dump-trucked by Utah. After USC took a 17-3 lead in the first half, the Utes rolled their way to a 47-24 victory. The game and USC’s chances took a drastic hit when star quarterback Caleb Williams suffered some sort of leg injury that limited his mobility. Still, the defensive effort from USC is very much the reason the Trojans lost on Friday night.

With the loss, USC is almost certainly out of the playoff picture. It’s the second time the Trojans have lost to Utah this season, falling 43-42 in October. The College Football Playoff committee has not yet taken a two-loss team. The biggest benefactor from the loss is Ohio State. The Buckeyes were the No. 5 team in this week’s College Football Playoff rankings, staying in the picture after the 45-23 loss to Michigan. Unlike USC, Ohio State does not play this weekend. It doesn’t give Ohio State the ability to help its cause but the Buckeyes can’t hurt themselves either.