David Pollack leaves Georgia out of his College GameDay 4-team CFP prediction

ATHENS — Georgia football Hall of Famer David Pollack did not have the Bulldogs in his projected four-team CFP Playoff during the season-opening College GameDay show on Saturday. Pollack correctly predicted last year that UGA would lose to Alabama but beat the Tide in the national title game, but this year he picked Coach Nick Saban’s team because he believes they will be “hungry.” RELATED: David Pollack’s 2021 prediction of Georgia winning the national title with JT Daniels

Pollack’s four CFP teams were Ohio State, Clemson, Utah and Alabama, with the Buckeyes and Tide meeting in the title game. Pollack did not pick a title game winner. “The offense will have to do a lot more of the lifting, especially early,” Pollack said. “But I do think when you look at these two teams, we’ll have another game in the SEC Championship Game with Georgia versus Alabama.” Pollack pointed out that Georgia and Alabama are a combined 59-6 versus the rest of the SEC the last five seasons, and he said there’s a chance UGA can do what the Tide did last season and win the league title but lose in the playoff.

The change in defensive coordinator at Georgia was something Pollack took note of when discussing the Bulldogs’ season-opening game at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 3 against Oregon. Former Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning left UGA to become the Ducks’ head coach, leaving veteran Will Muschamp along with Kirby Smart protege Glenn Schumann to take over as co-defensive coordinators. “Their defensive coordinator, the architect of the best defense we’ve seen in a while, he’s in Eugene now, the head coach of Oregon, matching up with his old boss in Kirby Smart Week One,” Pollack said.

“I think Oregon is going to have a great season, and we’re going to see what Georgia is made of too, right out of the gate in Week One.” Pollack appeared on DawgNation Daily earlier in this offseason and said the Georgia defense will take “a significant step back.” this season. “This defense is going to be at least 10 points a game worse than it was a year ago,” Pollack said in May. “That sounds horrible, but they’ll still be in the Top 30 in scoring defenses in the country. “You’re going from historic good and historic great, five guys drafted in the first round, and that doesn’t even count Nakobe Dean,” Pollack said. “So you’re talking about going from super special to something that will be different .... they are going to take a significant step back, but they are still going to be really solid.” College GameDay anchor Kirk Herbstreit also has Ohio State and Alabama meeting in the championship game, with the Buckeyes winning.