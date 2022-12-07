Dawgnation Logo
Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) is tackled by Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Malaki Starks (24, right), defensive back Tykee Smith (23), and linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. (2) after a catch by Hyatt during the third quarter in a NCAA football game, at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, November 5, 2022, in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 27-13. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Tennessee receiver Jalin Hyatt says Volunteers would beat Georgia in rematch

You can’t knock Jalin Hyatt for his confidence.

The Tennessee wide receiver was asked if his Volunteers would win in a rematch against the Georgia Bulldogs if the two teams met in a playoff-type setting. Georgia won the first matchup 27-13 in Sanford Stadium in a game that wasn’t as close as the final score indicated.

If the two sides played a second time, Hyatt thinks his Volunteers would come out on top, as he gave a score prediction to Connor O’Gara of Saturday Down South.

Hyatt finished the game against Georgia by catching six passes for 63 yards. The junior wide receiver was complimentary of Georgia after the loss, noting how much more physical Georgia was compared to Alabama, a team Hyatt caught five touchdowns against.

Georgia’s secondary was mostly strong this season, sans its most recent outing against LSU when it gave up 502 passing yards and 30 points. The Bulldogs still managed to win, beating LSU 50-30.

The Volunteers finished the season with a 10-2 record and will take on Clemson in the Orange Bowl. Georgia meanwhile went 13-0 in the regular season and will take on Ohio State in the College Football Playoff. The Bulldogs will see fellow Biletnikoff finalist Marvin Harrison Jr. play for the Buckeyes, as well as fellow 1,000-yard receiver Emeka Egbuka.

Georgia and Tennessee are not scheduled to play again until the 2023 season, when the Bulldogs visit Knoxville on Nov. 18. Georgia and Ohio State will play on Dec. 31 in Atlanta.

