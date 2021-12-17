Florida hires key Georgia recruiting cog, Kirby Smart challenged to maintain championship-level staff
ATHENS — It’s often said there are no secrets in the college football coaching profession, and that’s certainly more true now than ever with more turnover than ever at all levels of the sport.
Florida football will be looking to take a few pages out of Coach Kirby Smart’s recruiting playbook — and names off of its recruiting board — with its recent hire of former Georgia football director of recruiting operations Katie Turner.
Current Georgia players and staffers expressed their dismay on social media, including linebacker Channing Tindall,
Raymond, who has been approached by Georgia when the Bulldogs have had openings, is credited with being the primary or secondary recruiter on eight 5-star prospects that signed with LSU. Raymond coached such defensive back stars as Tyrann Mathieu, Tre’Davious White, Grant Delpit and, most recently, Derek Stingley Jr.
Georgia, meanwhile, is no stranger to replacing key figures from its ultra-successful recruiting department and coaching staff.
Smart has a model for success that athletic directors and other coaches obviously respect.
The former Georgia assistants who worked under Smart in the past six years that are now head coaches include:
• Dan Lanning, Oregon
• Mel Tucker, Michigan State
• Sam Pittman, Arkansas
• Shane Beamer, South Carolina
Smart also lost Nick Williams last May to Texas A&M, which recently secured the No. 1 early signing day class in the nation.
Williams was a graduate assistant for the Bulldogs, but he was famously popular with the players and known for building strong relationships. Many were shocked Smart wouldn’t pony up to keep Williams on staff in some way, shape or form.
RELATED: Texas A&M snares 3 key recruiting pieces from Georgia football staff
Smart, however, boosted the recruiting room by adding another relationship specialist last summer, first-year director of recruiting relations David Cooper.
Cooper was at Florida in 2019 and 2020 when the Gators landed Top 10 recruiting classes, and he worked just four months for Louisville before Smart and Georgia made him an offer he could not refuse.
That’s how the game works.
Georgia also replaced position coach Charlton Warren earlier in the 2021 offseason when Indiana hired the former Bulldogs’ secondary coach to become its defensive coordinator.
Smart, again, got a lift by hiring former West Virginia secondary coach Jahmile Addae, who arrived with Mountaineers All-America defensive back Tykee Smith in tow.
Indeed, another secret of the trade is it’s common is for head coaches to hire assistants who will bring a player with them, either through the portal or off the recruiting trail.
It’s a competitive business, and key players like Turner, Cooper and Marshall Malchow, are the behind-the-scenes difference makers that separate championship contenders.
Indeed, in January of 2020, Smart lost Malchow, then the Georgia football Director of Player Personnel to Coach Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies.
James Coley, Smart’s former offensive coordinator and ace recruiter of the South Florida region, also joined Texas A&M.
Malchow, it’s worth noting, recently accepted a job with Lanning on his Oregon football staff after spending less than two years with the Aggies.
The Bulldogs also replaced Pittman, who left after the 2019 SEC title game, with Matt Luke.
Smart also added former Alabama strength and conditioning coach Scott Cochran to the staff following the 2020 season, banking that Cochran would develop the same sort of relationships that helped propel the Tide to five national titles.
Coach Nick Saban wouldn’t promote Cochran to on-field coaching duties and heavier recruiting responsibilities, but Smart was willing to give his close friend the chance.
Cochran, however, has yet to work out as well as many hoped, taking a surprise leave of absence before the season to deal with personal issues.
RELATED: Georgia counts on Muschamp to handle new duties, provide winning edge
Smart elevated Will Muschamp to Cochran’s special teams on-field coaching position and recently bumped Muschamp up to co-defensive coordinator with Glenn Schumann after Lanning landed the Oregon job.
Smart has said that part of having a successful program is that coaches move on and get other opportunities, so the turnover is not surprising.
The challenge for Smart and the Bulldogs is to keep hiring coaches and support personnel that can deliver at a championship level.