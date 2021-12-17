Florida hires key Georgia recruiting cog, Kirby Smart challenged to maintain championship-level staff

ATHENS — It’s often said there are no secrets in the college football coaching profession, and that’s certainly more true now than ever with more turnover than ever at all levels of the sport. Florida football will be looking to take a few pages out of Coach Kirby Smart’s recruiting playbook — and names off of its recruiting board — with its recent hire of former Georgia football director of recruiting operations Katie Turner. Current Georgia players and staffers expressed their dismay on social media, including linebacker Channing Tindall,

Raymond, who has been approached by Georgia when the Bulldogs have had openings, is credited with being the primary or secondary recruiter on eight 5-star prospects that signed with LSU. Raymond coached such defensive back stars as Tyrann Mathieu, Tre’Davious White, Grant Delpit and, most recently, Derek Stingley Jr. Georgia, meanwhile, is no stranger to replacing key figures from its ultra-successful recruiting department and coaching staff. Smart has a model for success that athletic directors and other coaches obviously respect.

The former Georgia assistants who worked under Smart in the past six years that are now head coaches include: • Dan Lanning, Oregon • Mel Tucker, Michigan State • Sam Pittman, Arkansas • Shane Beamer, South Carolina Smart also lost Nick Williams last May to Texas A&M, which recently secured the No. 1 early signing day class in the nation.

Williams was a graduate assistant for the Bulldogs, but he was famously popular with the players and known for building strong relationships. Many were shocked Smart wouldn’t pony up to keep Williams on staff in some way, shape or form. RELATED: Texas A&M snares 3 key recruiting pieces from Georgia football staff Smart, however, boosted the recruiting room by adding another relationship specialist last summer, first-year director of recruiting relations David Cooper. Cooper was at Florida in 2019 and 2020 when the Gators landed Top 10 recruiting classes, and he worked just four months for Louisville before Smart and Georgia made him an offer he could not refuse. That’s how the game works. Georgia also replaced position coach Charlton Warren earlier in the 2021 offseason when Indiana hired the former Bulldogs’ secondary coach to become its defensive coordinator.