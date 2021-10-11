Around the SEC: Kentucky rips LSU, looks to crash Georgia football party

ATHENS — Did you know that “Will Levis just gave Georgia something to think about?” That was the headline in the award-winning Lexington Herald-Leader newspaper website on Sunday

The week before, in Kentucky’s shocking 20-13 win over Florida, Levis’ numbers were considerably more modest. He was 7-of-17 passing for 87 yards with a TD and an interception, along with 6 carries for 21 yards against the Gators. Of course, Kentucky also features star running back Chris Rodriguez. Rodriquez, a former Ola High School standout from McDonough who UGA didn’t offer, leads the SEC in rushing attempts (120) and yardage (759), while averaging 6.33 yards per carry. Rodriquez carried 16 times for 147 yards and a touchdown against LSU, part of a ground attack that churned out 330 yards on LSU. Aggies slay the dragon Texas A&M became the first unranked team to beat Alabama in 100 games, and coach Jimbo Fisher is the first Nick Saban assistant to defeat his mentor after Saturday night’s 41-38, last-second win in College Station. Saban, who was previously 24-0 against former assistants including 3-0 against Georgia coach Kirby Smart,

“Our team beat a really good football team ... and that’s what’s important to me,” Fisher said after handing Alabama its first loss since 2019 when Auburn beat the Tide 48-45. The Aggies can only wonder what might have been had they not lost games to Arkansas and Mississippi State, all but eliminating themselves from contention. Saban, whose Alabama team still controls its own destiny in the SEC West, boiled it down to his team having a bad night. “You can second-guess everything that didn’t work, but the issue is we didn’t execute,” Saban said. “There’s a lot of issues.” RELATED: What Nick Saban said after Texas A&M loss Alabama moves on to play at Mississippi State before hosting Tennessee. The Tide also has remaining games left with LSU (home), Arkansas (home,) and Auburn (road). Other SEC games

Ole Miss 52, Arkansas 51: A game featuring 1,287 yards of total offense came down to one play when Sam Pittman elected to go for a 2-point conversion after the Hogs scored on the final play. Dual-threat QB KJ Jefferson threw incomplete on the potential game-winner as the Rebels held on at home. Tennessee 45, South Carolina 20: The Vols scored more than 40 points in consecutive games for the first time in 5 years behind emerging QB star Hendon Hooker, a transfer from Virginia Tech. Hooker passed for 225 yards and 3 TDs as UT raced out to a 28-0 first quarter lead. Florida 42, Vanderbilt 0: Emory Jones continues to start at quarterback, turning in a 14-of-22 passing performance for 274 yards with 4 TDs and one interception. Jones also had 5 carries for 40 yards. Anthony Richardson was 4-of-6 passing for 25 yards with a interception and carried 5 times for 11 yards. Missouri 48, North Texas 35: Tigers running back Tyler Badie had a career-high 217 yards rushing and scored 3 touchdowns for Missouri, leading coach Eli Drinkwitz to say, “That sucker is gritty.” SEC Power Poll 1. Georgia 2. Alabama 3. Kentucky 4. Florida 5. Ole Miss 6. Texas A&M 7. Tennessee 8. Arkansas 9. Auburn 10. LSU 11. Mississippi State 12. South Carolina 13. Missouri 14. Vanderbilt

UGA News