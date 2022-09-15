What Oklahoma series cancelation means for Georgia football future

Georgia’s 2023 schedule got a lot softer on Wednesday, as the school announced it would be canceling its home-and-home with Oklahoma at the behest of the SEC. The reason being is that Oklahoma’s return trip to Athens is scheduled for 2031, well after the Sooners officially join the SEC. Tennessee and LSU have also had future series against the Sooners canceled as well. The news impacts Georgia on a number of fronts. For starters, the decision by the SEC to cancel the series doesn’t seem to indicate that Oklahoma and Texas are imminently joining the league. The expectation is the two schools will still join the league in 2025, as both schools seem unwilling to pay the nearly $80 million needed to buy themselves out of the Big 12 grant of rights deal.

As the SEC outlined, the reason for the cancelation has more to do with the scheduled return trips for Oklahoma in its series against Georgia and Tennessee than it does about its status as a conference member for the 2023 or 2024 season. “The Southeastern Conference has directed the University of Georgia and the University of Tennessee to postpone scheduled football games versus Oklahoma because the transition of Oklahoma into the SEC will not allow for the involved institutions to fulfill their respective contractual non-conference home-and-home appearance obligations,” the league said in a statement. “Because the second non-conference game in each of the Georgia-Oklahoma and Tennessee-Oklahoma series is scheduled to take place after Oklahoma joins the SEC in 2025, the Conference is directing the postponement of the Georgia at Oklahoma game in 2023 and the Oklahoma at Tennessee game in 2024 until such time that those matchups become part of the Conference rotation of games in future years.”

Related: SEC instructs Georgia football to not play home-and-home against Oklahoma Georgia also has a future series against the Texas Longhorns scheduled for the 2028 and 2029 seasons. Given what happened with the Oklahoma series, it is likely the Texas one will suffer a similar fate. As for 2023, Oklahoma was set to be the big non-conference game for the Bulldogs. These games have become a staple under Kirby Smart, with the Bulldogs playing and winning games against Oregon, Clemson and Notre Dame. The Bulldogs blasted the Ducks 49-3 earlier this season.