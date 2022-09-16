Around the SEC: Texas A&M operating under fire, Auburn under pressure vs. Penn State

Texas A&M hired Jimbo Fisher to win games like the Aggies face late Saturday night against the Miami Hurricanes. Texas A&M is favored by 6 points in the 9 p.m. game on ESPN, but Fisher has plenty of critics and doubters on the heels of a 17-14 loss to Appalachian State last Saturday. The Mountaineers didn’t just win on the scoreboard, they also dominated the stat sheet offensively and defensively, holding the Aggies to less than 100 yards rushing and passing, while controlling the ball more than 40 minutes.

DawgNation asked Fisher to draw on his career to put things into perspective. “You coach a long time, that happens to you, (and) it happens to everybody who is in coaching,” Fisher said on the SEC teleconference on Wednesday. “That is one of your great things, you go back to defeats you had; I remember early at LSU when I was the offensive coordinator we lost to UAB in the fourth game of the year and had to play Tennessee the next week who was (11th) and we came back and won the football game.”

Nick Saban in his first season as the head coach of that Tigers team (Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks was a student manager of quarterbacks on that staff), and LSU finished the season 8-4. Fisher, however, is in his fifth season at Texas A&M and is coming off an 8-4 campaign that saw the Aggies beat Alabama. Many took that as a sign the program was on the way up, but disappointing losses to Ole Miss (29-19) and at LSU (27-24) sidetracked what could have been a special season.

Texas A&M has gone all in on Fisher, standing behind him when he received a show-cause order for an NCAA violation, and then extending his contract in unprecedented fashion after a 10-2 season in 2020. The Aggies gave Fisher a four-year contract extension before the 2021 campaign that doubled the size of his buyout if he were to be fired without cause — from $45.6 million to $95.6 million, per USA Today. The buyout is believed to be approximately $85 million now, which wouldn’t be a bad way to go out for Fisher, who turns 57 on Oct. 9. But Fisher, who made headlines over a very public spat with Saban last summer, is focused more on football than fiscal earnings. “You have to deal with it and move on,” said Fisher, who is expected to make a quarterback change and start Max Johnson, who played his high school football six miles from UGA at Oconee County. “Big thing is you can’t let one (loss) become two. Fix your problems and move on and play football.”

Miami will be without its leading receiver, Xavier Restrepo, who is out with a foot injury. The pick: Texas A&M 27, Miami 20 Georgia at South Carolina (noon, ESPN) Kirby Smart wants to run the ball more effectively, and South Carolina’s banged-up front seven should provide the opportunity as it has lost two starters from a unit that ranks 129th out of 131 teams stopping the run. RELATED: Georgia linebacker confident Bulldogs are ready for Spencer Rattler The Gamecocks’ have the best pass game UGA will see until November and should find the end zone multiple times, but not enough. The pick: Georgia 41, South Carolina 17 Ole Miss at Georgia Tech (3:30 p.m., ABC)