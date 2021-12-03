Around the SEC: Georgia’s big-time players, big-time coaching staff, provide big-time edge over Alabama

ATHENS — It’s often said big-time players make big-time plays in big-time games. That’s why Georgia is a big-time favorite over Nick Saban’s big-time program. Ok, that’s a bit much, but so is this Georgia defense. Once known as the “No-Name Defense” this selfless group features size, speed, depth and arguably the top coaching brain trust on this side of the ball at the collegiate level. It starts with head coach Kirby Smart, who built his reputation as a defensive guru working at Saban’s side, winning four national championships before returning to his alma mater to launch his own football dynasty in the making.

The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs are a 6 1/12-point favorite to beat No. 3-ranked Alabama at 4 p.m. on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The line would probably be more if not for the public perception that Saban simply has Smart’s number. A closer look reveals this is much more than Saban vs. Smart. Dan Lanning is the Georgia defensive coordinator and the “up-and-comer” name on most every athletic director’s secret, rainy day head coaching list.

Lanning, 35, has turned away head coaching opportunities to remain at Georgia for this season and win a national championship. Lanning calls the plays and motivates players like few others. The addition of Will Muschamp to the staff after last season has truly helped put the Georgia defense over the top. The former Florida and South Carolina head coach — and LSU, Texas and Auburn defensive coordinator — is one of the most well-liked and positive people in Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall. There’s a lot to be said for that sort of juice in a building that’s otherwise brimming with intensity; spotlessly clean, yet with an omnipresent scent of sweat.

Muschamp is also a great defensive mind, and his friendship with Smart and coaching track record has made him an invaluable resource. Muschamp has aided in developing a young and injury-riddled secondary, in addition to assuming special teams duties after Scott Cochran unexpectedly vacated his on-field coaching role to deal with a personal issue before the season. Of course, it circles back to the players. To be clear, the Tide has great players, too -- Bryce Young is the Heisman Trophy favorite, linebacker Will Anderson is a Heisman Trophy finalist and Evan Neal is a first-round NFL draft pick. But Alabama doesn’t have as many great players as Georgia this season, and its team is not as seasoned after losing six first-round picks off last year’s CFP championship squad. Georgia’s list of soon-to-be NFL millionaires off the defense is long, starting with nose tackle Jordan Davis and fellow projected first-rounder and middle linebacker Nakobe Dean.

UGA defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt and linebackers Quay Walker and Channing Tindall are three other sure-fire NFL picks. Other underclassmen on the Bulldogs’ defense could come out in the draft. But Smart might re-recruit them to stay for their senior years, as he did with 2021 cornerstones Davis and Wyatt. The potential for players to land lucrative NIL deals could play a factor in their decisions to return. College football is changing before our eyes. If Georgia were to convince two or three talented defensive underclassmen to return, the Bulldogs could be back at No. 1 next season -- depending on the quarterback situation. But that, as they say, is a story for another day. The pick: Georgia 34, Alabama 24 Oklahoma State - 5 1/2 over Baylor Georgia football fans will giddy-up and get some Mike Gundy and Oklahoma State if chalk holds, the Cowboys suddenly have an edge for the No. 4 (or No. 3) CFP spot after Brian Kelly bolted Notre Dame for LSU.