Sanford Stadium among SEC’s best, Georgia tops league in College GameDay appearances since 2017
ATHENS —There has been a lot of talk about the quality and intensity of SEC stadiums, with most predictably subjective on the matter.
Fans are generally very loyal and biased toward their alma mater or favorite programs, and understandably so.
Individual experiences vary as well, as Georgia’s ear-splitting victory over Tennessee in the historic No. 1 vs. No. 1 matchup at Sanford Stadium last season was much different than the Bulldogs’ 55-0 win over Vanderbilt two weeks earlier.
From a one opinionated seat in the press box, here’s how SEC stadiums stack up (taking into consideration pageantry, noise level and general ambiance) when they are at their peak.
It’s important to note these rankings do NOT take into consideration the schools’ tailgating scene or college town environments, which are worthy of their own set of rankings.
1. Neyland Stadium (Tennessee)
2. Tiger Stadium (LSU)
3. Sanford Stadium (Georgia)
4. The Swamp (Florida)
5. Kyle Field (Texas A&M)
6. Jordan-Hare Stadium (Auburn)
7. Bryant-Denny Stadium (Alabama)
8. Razorback Stadium (Arkansas)
9. Williams-Brice Stadium (South Carolina)
10. Davis-Wade Stadium (Mississippi State)
11. Vaught-Hemingway (Ole Miss)
12. Kroger Field (Kentucky)
13. Faurot Field (Missouri)
14. Vanderbilt Stadium (Vandy)
Team success obviously has a lot to do with stadium atmosphere, so it’s worth noting how Georgia has made more College GameDay appearances since the start of the 2017 season than any other SEC program.
Only Ohio State (19) has been one of the two featured teams at a College GameDay setup more than the Bulldogs since the start of the 2017 season.
The University of Georgia has played host to College GameDay in Athens each of the past four seasons a total of five times.
Prior to Smart’s arrival (2016) College GameDay traveled to Athens only three times since its inception in 1993.
Before Smart assumed head coach duties with the Bulldogs, the most recent College GameDay trip to Athens was in 2013 when UGA beat LSU in a 44-41 shootout.
The other two College GameDay trips to Athens that predated Smart as Georgia’s head coach were:
• Sept. 27, 2008, when Alabama beat Georgia 41-30 in Sanford Stadium,
• Oct. 10, 1998, when Tennessee beat UGA 22-3 with Smart on the field as a starting safety.
Georgia has also appeared on College GameDay four times in its annual neutral site rivalry game with Florida Jacksonville.
The Bulldogs were the designated home team twice with College GameDay present (1999, 2005).
College GameDay has been at the Georgia-Florida Game in Jacksonville just once since 2005, back in 2018.
The traveling ESPN set has helped programs build their brands, as viewers get a feel and flavor for each campus thanks to footage and fan turnout.
A list of ESPN College GameDay appearances Georgia has been a part of under Kirby Smart:
2022
No. 1 (CFP) Georgia 65, No. 3 (CFP) TCU 7 (Los Angeles)
No. 1 (CFP) Georgia 42, vs. No. 4 (CFP) Ohio State 41 (Atlanta)
No. 3 Georgia 27, No. 1 Tennessee 13 ( Athens)
2021
No. 3 Georgia 33, No. 1 Alabama 18 (Indianapolis, CFP title)
No. 3 Georgia 34, No. 2 Michigan 11 (Miami, Orange Bowl CFP semifinal)
No. 3 Alabama 41, No. 1 Georgia 24 (Atlanta, SEC title)
No. 1 Georgia 30, No. 11 Kentucky 13 (Athens)
No. 2 Georgia 37, No. 8 Arkansas 0 (Athens)
No. 5 Georgia 10, No. 3 Clemson 3 (Charlotte)
2020
No. 2 Alabama 41, No. 3 Georgia 24 (Tuscaloosa)
No. 4 Georgia 27, No. 7 Auburn 6 (Athens)
2019
No. 2 LSU 37, No. 4 Georgia 10 (Atlanta, SEC title)
No. 3 Georgia 23, No. 7 Notre Dame 17 (Athens)
2018
No. 1 Alabama 35, No. 4 Georgia 28 (Atlanta, SEC title)
No. 7 Georgia 36, No. 9 Florida 17 (Jacksonville)
2017
No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23 (Atlanta, CFP title)
No. 3 Georgia 54, No. 2 Oklahoma 48, (Pasadena, Rose Bowl CFP semifinal)
SEC GameDay appearances since 2017 season
Georgia 17 (5-0 home, 0-1 away, 7-4 neutral)
Alabama 15 (3-0 home, 2-2 away, 6-2 neutral)
LSU 6 (1-1 home, 2-0 road, 2-0 neutral)
Auburn 6 (1-0 home, 0-4 road 1-0 neutral)
Florida 5 (1-0 home, 0-2 road, 1-1 neutral)
Tennessee 3 (2-0 home, 0-1 road)
Texas A&M 2 (0-1 home 0-1 road)
Ole Miss 1 (1-0 home)
Arkansas 1 (0-1 road)
Kentucky 1 (0-1 road)
Mississippi State 0
Most recent appearance: Nov. 15, 2014, Tuscaloosa
Most recent host: Oct. 11, 2014, vs. Auburn
Missouri 0
Most recent appearance: Sept. 27, 2014, at South Carolina
Most recent host: Oct. 23, 2010 vs. Oklahoma
South Carolina 0
Most recent appearance: Sept. 27, 2014, vs. Missouri
Most recent host: Sept. 27, 2014, vs. Missouri
Vanderbilt 0
Most recent appearance: Oct. 4, 2008, vs. Auburn
Most recent host: Oct. 4, 2008, vs. Auburn