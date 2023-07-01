Sanford Stadium among SEC’s best, Georgia tops league in College GameDay appearances since 2017

ATHENS —There has been a lot of talk about the quality and intensity of SEC stadiums, with most predictably subjective on the matter. Fans are generally very loyal and biased toward their alma mater or favorite programs, and understandably so. Individual experiences vary as well, as Georgia’s ear-splitting victory over Tennessee in the historic No. 1 vs. No. 1 matchup at Sanford Stadium last season was much different than the Bulldogs’ 55-0 win over Vanderbilt two weeks earlier.

From a one opinionated seat in the press box, here’s how SEC stadiums stack up (taking into consideration pageantry, noise level and general ambiance) when they are at their peak. It’s important to note these rankings do NOT take into consideration the schools’ tailgating scene or college town environments, which are worthy of their own set of rankings. 1. Neyland Stadium (Tennessee)

2. Tiger Stadium (LSU) 3. Sanford Stadium (Georgia) 4. The Swamp (Florida)

5. Kyle Field (Texas A&M) 6. Jordan-Hare Stadium (Auburn) 7. Bryant-Denny Stadium (Alabama) 8. Razorback Stadium (Arkansas) 9. Williams-Brice Stadium (South Carolina) 10. Davis-Wade Stadium (Mississippi State)

11. Vaught-Hemingway (Ole Miss) 12. Kroger Field (Kentucky) 13. Faurot Field (Missouri) 14. Vanderbilt Stadium (Vandy) Team success obviously has a lot to do with stadium atmosphere, so it’s worth noting how Georgia has made more College GameDay appearances since the start of the 2017 season than any other SEC program. Only Ohio State (19) has been one of the two featured teams at a College GameDay setup more than the Bulldogs since the start of the 2017 season.