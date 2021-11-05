Around the SEC: Georgia monster favorite over Missouri, Lane Kiffin-Hugh Freeze matchup intrigues

A struggling Missouri team will be without starter Connor Bazelak in the noon game at Sanford Stadium when it faces Georgia and it’s top-flight defense.

ATHENS — Georgia football has an uncertain quarterback situation, but at least the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs know what they will be getting under center.

The Tigers will start either Brady Cook or Tyler Macon in Bazelak’s absence, a pair of former 3-star prospects who have combined to throw nine passes that have netted 98 yards.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart, whose team is a 38-point favorite, elaborated far more on the Missouri quarterback situation than his own.

“I think there’s a lot more difference in the Tyler Macon kid, the kid that played a little more, you know an athlete, got a really strong arm, but a good athlete,” Smart said. “Similar to the Anthony Richardson type in terms of athleticism. They can do some different things. He’s got some really tough run games when he plays with a guy like that because he’s got some tough plays to defend.

“And they’ve also got Brady Cook who played a little bit against us last year and has played some this year, who’s more like Bazelak.”

Georgia will most notably be missing veteran left tackle Jamaree Salyer (foot), and sacks leader Adam Anderson (suspension).

The Bulldogs win the game, but the Tigers win the Twitter uniform reveal.