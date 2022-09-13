South Carolina coach Shane Beamer: ‘Kirby Smart made me a better football coach’

South Carolina will be without edge rusher Jordan Strachan and middle linebacker Mo Kaba, both of whom suffered season-ending knee injuries in the Gamecocks’ 44-30 loss at Arkansas last Saturday. “We just lost two really critical pieces of our defense, that’s the heart of the defense,” Beamer said at his press conference on Tuesday, “but it’s the next man up mentality.” Beamer watched how Coach Kirby Smart built a program that epitomized the next-man-up mentality last season.

WATCH: Why Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs don’t need a wake-up call for Gamecocks JT Daniels and Adam Anderson were key figures in Georgia’s 40-13 win over South Carolina last season — Daniels with 300 yards and 3 TDs passing, and Anderson with 5 QB Pressures. When Daniels was sidelined by an injury and Anderson suspended, Smart simply plugged in fifth-year seniors Stetson Bennett and Robert Beal, and the Bulldogs kept rolling without missing a beat.

Beamer was on Smart’s original UGA staff in 2016 and 2017 and saw how Smart went about building the foundation for a program that has become so dynamic that it could lose record-15 players to the NFL draft and be ranked No. 1 two games into this season. RELATED: How SEC teams stack up in league power rankings “Kirby Smart made me a better football coach,” Beamer said. “That was a really, really beneficial two years to be with him.” Beamer had a front-row seat to see Smart tweak and install a process similar to Nick Saban’s at Alabama, where Smart was part of four national title teams and worked nine years as an assistant. “There are a lot of things we do here that I took directly from my time at Georgia, and there are things we don’t do,” Beamer said. “But when you talk about all the places I’ve been as a coach, and coaches I’ve taken things from as far as this organization, a lot of it came from my time with Kirby.” RELATED: The Kirby Bowl: Sam Pittman’s Hogs top Shane Beamer’s Gamecocks

Beamer took over a South Carolina team that went 2-8 in 2020 and improved to 7-6 last season, and he’s looking to build on that. It won’t be easy, but Beamer — who has coached under College Football Hall of Famers Frank Beamer, Steve Spurrier and Phillip Fulmer — learned how to handle SEC adversity from Smart, too. “That (2016) year was not easy; we lost to Vanderbilt at home, we lost to Georgia Tech at home, we struggled to be Nichols State early in the season at home,” Beamer said. “But then to see how he handled things recruiting-wise, and building that program where in Year Two we won the Rose Bowl and played for the national championship,” Beamer said. Talented Spencer Rattler makes South Carolina dangerous on any given day “It was seeing how he handled coaches, and how he handled the day-to-day part of it and the practices.”