Jermaine Burton shifts focus to Alabama title run, ‘forgot about’ Georgia championship

ATHENS —Jermaine Burton has moved on after helping Georgia win a national championship, his sights set on another title with his new team at Alabama. Burton transferred to play for the Tide less than two weeks after playing a significant role in the Bulldogs beating them, 33-18, in the CFP Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. It was Burton who sparked what proved to be the game-winning touchdown drive in the fourth quarter with Georgia trailing 18-13 and 10:14 left.

Burton gained 18 yards on a first-down catch on the first play of the series from the UGA 25, and on second down, he blew past the defender to the extent they had to tackle him to prevent him being wide open for a TD pass. That pass interference penalty moved the ball another 15 yards to the Alabama 42, and three plays later, Adonai Mitchell caught the go-ahead TD pass. Burton, no doubt, brought a key element to the offense with his ability to stretch the field, his 19.1 yards-per-catch average leading all of the Bulldogs’ pass catchers who had more than 10 catches last season.

On Monday, making his first media appearance with a college program, Burton explained how he has shifted his focus forward toward those who are supporting him in Tuscaloosa. Burton has a national championship ring from Georgia, like everyone else on the team, but the game is far, far behind him. “I honestly forgot about that game, I want to win it with this team,” Burton said.

Pickens and Jackson were not at receiver in the next season’s opening game with Clemson, however, and Burton was less than 100 percent after dealing with a sprained knee in the spring and ankle injury in fall drills. Kirby Smart questioned the logic of running too many multiple receiver sets when so many of his wideouts were injured, and Daniels was nursing upper-body injuries stemming from an awkward hit in a fall scrimmage. The UGA offense was forced to evolve, and as it did freshman sensation Brock Bowers evolved, tailbacks James Cook and Kenny McIntosh were effective receiving threats out of the backfield, and the perimeter receivers were targeted less. To put things into perspective, Burton was targeted 32 times in 14 games — Bowers was targeted 16 times in one game, alone. Even the most staunch Georgia fans recognized that Alabama’s offense has become designed to feature receivers in a much more favorable manner. The Tide has producing five first-round picks at the receiver position over the past three seasons, and Burton understandably hopes to fall in line.