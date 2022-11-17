Florida coach Bill Napier compares Georgia and LSU: ‘It’s going to be a heckuva game’
ATHENS — Billy Napier sees LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels as a difference-maker, but says Georgia has special players, too.
The Florida head coach is plenty busy preparing his Gators for what he hopes will be the team’s first three-game win streak of the season when it plays a noon game at Vanderbilt on Saturday.
Napier, however, allowed for a short sidebar when asked about the SEC Championship game during the league’s weekly teleconference.
Florida lost high-scoring games to LSU (45-35) and Georgia (42-20) this season, giving Napier a unique perspective.
“The personnel is good on both teams,” said Napier, who has been gaining steam on the recruiting trail of late.
“I think we caught LSU’s quarterback (Daniels) when he came alive. To some degree, that was his coming out party.”
Daniels was 23-of-32 passing for 349 yards with 3 touchdowns through the air and rushed 14 times for 44 yards and scored 3 touchdowns on the ground.
“LSU is a team that’s fundamentally sound, both sides of the ball,” Napier said. “They are really sound in what they do scheme-wise and fundamentally.”
The first-year Gators’ head coach saw his team have more success against Stetson Bennett, who was 19-of-38 passing for 316 yards with 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions along with one carry for 2 yards.
But Brock Bowers and Jalen Carter, the Bulldogs best players on offense and defense, had big days in Jacksonville.
Bowers had 5 catches for a career-high 154 yards and a TD, while Carter was a menacing force with 4 QB hurries including a pivotal push on a last-gasp Florida fourth down.
“Georgia has some unique matchup players on both sides of the ball,” Napier said. “The height and length on the offensive line and at tight end go along with a unique front seven.
“In particular, the defensive line and inside backers,” he said. “Both have really good personnel, both are well coached, it’s going to be a heck of a game.”