Florida coach Bill Napier compares Georgia and LSU: ‘It’s going to be a heckuva game’

ATHENS — Billy Napier sees LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels as a difference-maker, but says Georgia has special players, too. The Florida head coach is plenty busy preparing his Gators for what he hopes will be the team’s first three-game win streak of the season when it plays a noon game at Vanderbilt on Saturday. Napier, however, allowed for a short sidebar when asked about the SEC Championship game during the league’s weekly teleconference.

Florida lost high-scoring games to LSU (45-35) and Georgia (42-20) this season, giving Napier a unique perspective. “The personnel is good on both teams,” said Napier, who has been gaining steam on the recruiting trail of late. “I think we caught LSU’s quarterback (Daniels) when he came alive. To some degree, that was his coming out party.”

Daniels was 23-of-32 passing for 349 yards with 3 touchdowns through the air and rushed 14 times for 44 yards and scored 3 touchdowns on the ground. “LSU is a team that’s fundamentally sound, both sides of the ball,” Napier said. “They are really sound in what they do scheme-wise and fundamentally.” The first-year Gators’ head coach saw his team have more success against Stetson Bennett, who was 19-of-38 passing for 316 yards with 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions along with one carry for 2 yards.