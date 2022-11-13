LSU clinches spot in SEC Championship Game, No. 1 Georgia one win away from clinching East

ATHENS — LSU clinched its spot in the SEC Championship Game with its 13-10 win over Arkansas and Alabama’s 30-24 win at Ole Miss on Saturday night.

The Tigers will likely face No. 1-ranked Georgia, which need only win at Mississippi State on Saturday night or at Kentucky next week to clinch its spot in the game.

The SEC Championship Game takes place at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.