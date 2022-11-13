LSU clinches spot in SEC Championship Game, No. 1 Georgia one win away from clinching East
ATHENS — LSU clinched its spot in the SEC Championship Game with its 13-10 win over Arkansas and Alabama’s 30-24 win at Ole Miss on Saturday night.
The Tigers will likely face No. 1-ranked Georgia, which need only win at Mississippi State on Saturday night or at Kentucky next week to clinch its spot in the game.
The SEC Championship Game takes place at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Georgia hasn’t won the SEC Championship Game since 2017, when a Bulldogs’ team led by Jake Fromm and Nick Chubb scored a 28-7 win over Auburn.
LSU beat Georgia 37-10 the last time it won the SEC title, in 2019, going on to win the CFP Championship Game with Joe Burrow at quarterback.
This season’s Tigers (8-2, 6-1 SEC) hardly resemble that cast, but first-year coach Brian Kelly has proven resourceful.