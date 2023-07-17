clock iconclock icon
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
Welcome to "Around the SEC" where we give you the latest from around the conference and how it impacts the Georgia program.

ATHENS — Brian Kelly didn’t waste words or time identifying Georgia as the team to beat in the SEC, sharing that LSU is taking steps to do just that.

“We’ll only have that opportunity if we get into the championship game against Georgia,” said Kelly, whose first season in Baton Rouge was a rousing success with the Tigers topping Alabama en route to winning the SEC West Division.

“I know that, based upon how we’ve recruited and how we’ll continue to recruit, that we’ll have a football roster that will be able to compete against Georgia,” Kelly said.

“Is that right now? No, it’s not, but if we continue to do what we’re doing, we’re going to have a roster that can compete against Georgia, and then it’s just a matter of getting it done on the playing field.”

Kelly candidly shared after the Bulldogs’ 50-30 victory over the Tigers in the 2022 SEC Championship Game that “the divide is not huge” between LSU and Georgia.

RELATED: Why Brian Kelly doesn’t feel LSU is that far behind Georgia

“In its totality,” Kelly said after last season’s meeting, “you’re talking about five or six plays where, look, could have, would have, should have, right?”

Perhaps, but the LSU coach also knows the Tigers will need to beef up their run game and defense to get past a road game at Alabama and win the West before having a shot at taking down the two-time champion Bulldogs.

“When we talk about a running game, what I’ve always wanted to do from an offensive structure is create physicality at the line of scrimmage,” Kelly said, “So we want to be physical. We do not want to be a finesse running team.”

Kirby Smart’s Georgia teams have out-rushed Kelly’s teams at LSU and Notre Dame — decisively — in each of the past three meetings:

• 2022, Georgia 255 yards, LSU 47

• 2019, Georgia 152 yards, Notre Dame 46

• 2017, Georgia 185, Notre Dame 55

It’s worth noting here that LSU returns its offensive line in its entirety, while the Tigers’ defense expects to get a boost from the return of former 5-star defensive tackle prospect Maason Smith

“We’re a team that needs to get off the field on 3rd down,” Kelly said. “We did not do a very good job of that last year. That’s going to have to change ….”

The combination of Smith and returning Freshman All-American linebacker Harold Perkins could prove pivotal.

“Getting a guy like (Smith) back changes a lot of things because last year was a double fan situation,” Kelly explained. “You could slide the center guard tackle to one side and really be three-on-two on one side to him. You could add a back to the other side because we really didn’t have an inside guy that could win every single one-on-one match-up.

“Maason will win those one-on-one match-ups.”

Finally, Kelly noted, LSU has a challenging schedule that will require the Tigers get off to a fast start to keep championship hopes alive.

“Certainly three out of four on the SEC on the road is a difficult stretch,” said Kelly, whose Tigers also have a non-conference game against an always-physical Army program leading into the bye week before the Alabama game.

“But later in the season, we’re going to have five out of six at home. I think this is going to be much more about the right mindset earlier in the season, as we get through the month of September.”

Sept. 3, LSU vs. Florida State, (Orlando) 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 9, Grambling at LSU, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 16, at Mississippi State, noon

Sept. 23. vs. Arkansas

Sept. 30 at Ole Miss

Oct. 7: at Missouri

Oct. 14 vs. Auburn

Oct. 21 vs. Army

Nov. 4 at Alabama

Nov. 11 vs. Florida

Nov. 18 vs. Georgia State

Nov. 25. vs Texas A&M

