Georgia running back Daijun Edwards (30) against Oregon in the 2022 Chick-fil-a Kickoff Game played September 3rd in Atlanta, GA, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Photo credit Perry McIntyre.
Perry McIntyre

SEC Football Power Rankings Week One: Changes at the top for mighty Georgia

@mikegriffith32
Posted

ATHENS — Georgia and Alabama started this season every bit as dominant as they appeared at the end of the last one.

If the season were to end today, the Bulldogs and Tide would likely once again be the No. 1 and No. 2 teams based on early returns.

RELATED: Kirby Smart allows for ‘no relief’ at Georgia

Big Ten heavyweight Ohio State — the most likely team outside the SEC to crash the CFP party — had its struggles before rallying for a 21-10 home win over a No. 5-ranked Notre Dame team

RELATED: Betting lines for Week Two SEC games

Jeremy Pruitt breaks down Week One

The transitive properties at this point in the season are nearly non-existent, and college football is so fluid they’re not always good indicators.

Overall talent and quarterback play are two of the more common denominators when evaluating championship contenders, and Georgia and Alabama are strong in that respect with returning starters.

Here’s this week SEC Football Power Rankings:

WEEK TWO POWER POLL

1. Georgia

The Bulldogs kept Oregon out of the end zone (49-3) despite five sophomores and a freshman making first starts on defense. UGA will get even better.

RELATED: Surprise, surprise, Georgia still looks like best team in nation

2. Alabama

The Tide rolled to a 55-0 win over Utah State, recording more points in any Nick Saban Alabama opener, in the first Saban shutout in an opener.

3. Arkansas

Hogs beat a ranked opponent (Cincinnati, 31-24) in an opening game for the first time since 1974, as KJ Jefferson launched his Heisman campaign with 4 touchdowns.

4. Texas A&M

The Aggies coasted over FCS Sam Houston, 30-0, showing an iron clad defense that allowed just 9 first downs. A&M will move up once offense clicks.

5. Tennessee

Hendon Hooker was in a groove in the 59-10 win over Ball State, and the familiarity Josh Heupel has with his quarterback raises the ceiling even higher.

