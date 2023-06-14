Predicting Georgia 2024 schedule: Early report reveals trip to Texas

ATHENS — It’s schedule reveal day, and already, Texas is working to get out in front of the SEC with a major leak on playing two-time national champ Georgia in 2024. The SEC Network will air a show at 7 p.m. showing which eight teams each league team will play during the 2024 season. SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said at the spring meetings earlier this month that some rivalries will be protected, and others rekindled, with Texas and Oklahoma joining the league and divisional play being eliminated.

The Bulldogs will most assuredly play Florida and are expected to maintain their annual rivalry with Auburn, as Kirby Smart noted the importance of that game at the SEC’s spring meetings earlier this month. Georgia will reportedly play Texas on the road in 2024, per a report from Horns247 reporter Chip Brown, who said the Longhorns will also play at Texas A&M and at Arkansas, as well as its neutral site game with Oklahoma. It’s possible Georgia will make two trips to the Lone Star State in 2024, as it has never played at Texas A&M since the Aggies joined the league in 2012.

A return trip to Ole Miss might also be in order for the Bulldogs, as the Rebels play in Sanford Stadium this season while UGA has not played in Vaught Hemingway since Hugh Freeze dealt Smart a 45-14 defeat. Of the 14 current league teams, the Rebels are the only program to win their most recent meeting against Smart. Incoming brand Texas is another school to have won its most recent meeting with Georgia, topping a disappointed Bulldogs group 28-21 following the 2018 season

Those Bulldogs had just been shunned by a 13-member CFP committee featuring the Oklahoma athletic director (whose program got in over UGA), the current Florida athletic director and the former Georgia Tech director. RELATED: ESPN experts say politics kept Georgia out of 2018 CFP Playoffs RELATED: Kirby Smart says UGA ‘had a guy wide open’ on failed fake punt, Fields didn’t see him It was later learned former Georgia offensive coordinator Jim Chaney had been in talks to leave UGA for Tennessee before that game. The Texas loss marked the most recent team Smart has lost a game in which he and his staff had more than a week to prepare — Georgia has won 17 straight games of that variety ever since. Predicted Georgia opponents:

At Texas At Texas A&M At Ole Miss At Kentucky Home Auburn Home LSU