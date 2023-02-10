4 takeaways: Texas and Oklahoma additions trigger scheduling changes, reassigned rivalries

SEC presidents and athletic directors are on the clock with the additions of Texas and Oklahoma to the league effective July 1, 2024. The league leaders couldn’t come to an agreement on league scheduling or realignment models at the spring meeting last June, but there was enough discussion to come away with a few impressions: Divisional play as we know it is over There is a consensus that schools want a greater variety in football scheduling that the current model simply does not provide.

The two scheduling models most prominently discussed at the spring meetings were a “6-3″ and “7-1,” depending on whether the league moves from an eight to nine-game schedule. The 6-3 involves three permanent opponents and three rotating, while the 7-1 is one permanent opponent and three rotating. The current divisional model has involved 7 permanent opponents (six divisional, and one permanent crossover from the other division), and one rotating opponent.

Texas A&M and Missouri joined the SEC in 2012 and Georgia has still yet to play in College Station, with its first-ever road trip to Kyle Field currently scheduled for the 2024 campaign. Nine-game schedule seems imminent The schools seemed split on an 8-game or 9-game schedule when they last met, but that was before the College Football Playoffs had been expanded to 12 teams and set for the 2024 season. The concern some voiced with a 9-game schedule had to do with the league setting itself up for a smaller margin for error by increasing the difficulty of the league slate.

“If we are going to play nine conference games, we’re going to end up playing five — minimal — Top 15 teams in the country,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said. “How is that going to compare to other conferences? “You could have a great team and lose two games in our conference, but someone else gets in the playoff because they went undefeated — but they didn’t have the same opportunity as many good games.” Ironically enough, Saban found out you could have a two-loss SEC team (like Alabama or Tennessee) get aced out by a one-loss, non-conference championship team from another conference (like TCU and Ohio State) within the current four-game CFP format. A nine-game schedule would not only provide more opportunities to vary the league schedule, but it would also add value to the SEC’s television package with ESPN, which will be renegotiated with the additions of Texas and Oklahoma. Vanderbilt popular scheduling fodder With all the talk of the 6-3 scheduling model, most every SEC fan has Vanderbilt among the three teams they would like to see their favorite team play as an annual opponent. It’s not just that the Commodores are considered a pushover, but opposing fanbases have long made a habit of going into Nashville and taking over Vanderbilt Stadium.