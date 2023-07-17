clock iconclock icon
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
ProfileProfileLinked InLinked In

Welcome to "Around the SEC" where we give you the latest from around the conference and how it impacts the Georgia program.

Smart had been watching Bouie since he attended UGA camp in ninth grade, and the Bulldogs offered him a scholarship and accepted his commitment out of Bainbridge High School.

Bouie de-committed, however, ultimately choosing to spend his freshman season in College Station as part of a No. 1-ranked Aggies’ Class of 2022.

“Smoke is a young guy, but he’s a guy that likes to compete,” Texas A&M defensive lineman Fadil Diggs said. “And his competitiveness is crazy. He doesn’t like losing.”

That had to make last season particularly hard for Bouie, one of only four transfers on the Georgia football team along with defensive back Tykee Smith (West Virginia) and receivers Dominic Lovett (Missouri) and RaRa Thomas (Mississippi State).

Bouie was one of four players suspended for the Aggies’ game with Miami (Fla.) for a violation of team rules, and the team struggled to a 5-7 season.

Still, Bouie had worked to impress his teammates from the jump, earning the snaps he received in the seven games he played in accumulating four tackles and a pass break-up.

“I remember the first day I saw him, and we were playing 7 on 7,” Smith said, “and he was trying to go up against all of the best, he didn’t want anyone less.”

Bouie is getting plenty of the same kind of work at Georgia, battling some of the most talented players in the SEC.

The Bulldogs’ secondary is deep and talented, to the extent Bouie had just one tackle in the G-Day Game, but his new teammates’ were nevertheless impressed.

“He gets hands on receivers, very physical at the point of attack,” UGA safety Javon Bullard said last spring.

“Very quick and agile. He moves well. I think he’s going to make a great fit for our team.”

Georgia cornerback Kamari Lassiter, who will appear at the SEC Media Days in Nashville on Tuesday, agreed.

“He’s gelled pretty well with us,” Lassiter said. “He’s one of those guys that he just wants to get better every day.”

Bouie looks to get second-team reps entering into fall camp, but if Smart wouldn’t have taken him as a transfer if he wasn’t confident he could be a starter one day.

ArticleArticle Latest Around the SEC
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Sunglasses-wearing Texas A&M players shine light on Georgia transfer Smoke …
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Texas A&amp;M confirmed what Kirby Smart and his Georgia secondary already knows: transfer Deyon “Smoke” Bouie has the makings of a good football player.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Missouri still thinks very highly of Dominic Lovett: ‘He’s committed to …
NASHVILLE — When addressing the media on Monday, Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz ran through just about the entire roster as he previewed Missouri’s team for the upcoming …
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
LSU targets Georgia atop SEC, ‘just a matter of getting it done on the …
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Brian Kelly didn’t waste words or time identifying Georgia as the team to beat in the SEC, sharing that LSU is taking steps to do just that.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Jayden Daniels recounts viral Jalen Carter sack: ‘It was a statement …
NASHVILLE — It was one of the defining plays of Georgia’s championship run during the 2022 season. LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels remembers it less fondly.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia selects 3 players to bring to SEC Football Kickoff Media Days
ATHENS — Kirby Smart is bringing three of the team’s hardest workers and best leaders to the SEC media function next week in Tennessee.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Jayden Daniels recounts viral Jalen Carter sack: ‘It was a statement …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Missouri still thinks very highly of Dominic Lovett: ‘He’s committed …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

LSU targets Georgia atop SEC, ‘just a matter of getting it done on …

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Ongoing quarterback competition no reason to doubt Georgia …

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Sunglasses-wearing Texas A&M players shine light on Georgia transfer …

Mike Griffith

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Terms of UsePrivacy Policy.

California Privacy Notice and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about careers @ Careers at Cox Enterprises.