Smart had been watching Bouie since he attended UGA camp in ninth grade, and the Bulldogs offered him a scholarship and accepted his commitment out of Bainbridge High School.

Bouie de-committed, however, ultimately choosing to spend his freshman season in College Station as part of a No. 1-ranked Aggies’ Class of 2022.

“Smoke is a young guy, but he’s a guy that likes to compete,” Texas A&M defensive lineman Fadil Diggs said. “And his competitiveness is crazy. He doesn’t like losing.”

That had to make last season particularly hard for Bouie, one of only four transfers on the Georgia football team along with defensive back Tykee Smith (West Virginia) and receivers Dominic Lovett (Missouri) and RaRa Thomas (Mississippi State).

Bouie was one of four players suspended for the Aggies’ game with Miami (Fla.) for a violation of team rules, and the team struggled to a 5-7 season.

Still, Bouie had worked to impress his teammates from the jump, earning the snaps he received in the seven games he played in accumulating four tackles and a pass break-up.