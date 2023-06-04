WATCH: Shane Beamer reflects on Georgia talent, how portal affects SEC talent gap

“Not that I’ve analyzed Georgia’s roster or Alabama’s roster, but when they’ve utilized the portal it’s been to bring in like immediate contributors that they expect to come in and start,” Beamer said, noting West Virginia transfer Tykee Smith appears to be a penciled-in starter.

“We’d all like to have programs where we develop guys out of the high school ranks, you don’t lose them, and then if you do need to utilize the portal it’s for immediate need, right now.”

The Bulldogs play host to South Carolina in both teams’ SEC opener at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 16 (TV: CBS). The Gamecocks are the most recent team to beat Georgia in Sanford Stadium, scoring a 20-17 upset in overtime with current UGA assistant Will Muschamp serving as the Gamecocks head coach.