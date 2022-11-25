Around the SEC TV times, networks; Only one way Georgia football could lose to Georgia Tech

Dawgnation Logo
Georgia Tech
Sat, 11/26 on ESPN @5:00 ET
(1) Georgia
  • (21) Tulane
    27
    Final
    (22) Cincinnati
    24
    Arizona State
    35
    Final
    Arizona
    38
    New Mexico
    0
    Final
    Colorado State
    17
    Arkansas
    27
    Final
    Missouri
    29
  • North Carolina State
    24
    4th QTR
    00:18
    (13) North Carolina
    17
    Nebraska
    24
    4th QTR
    3:29
    Iowa
    17
    (16) UCLA
    24
    3rd QTR
    00:00
    California
    21
    Florida
    Sat, 11/26 on ABC @12:30 AM ET
    (20) Florida State
  • Wyoming
    Sat, 11/26 on Fox Sports 1 @3:00 AM ET
    Fresno State
    Georgia State
    Sat, 11/26 on ESPN+ @5:00 ET
    Marshall
    West Virginia
    Sat, 11/26 on ESPN2 @5:00 ET
    (24) Oklahoma State
    Rutgers
    Sat, 11/26 on BTN @5:00 ET
    Maryland
  • South Carolina
    Sat, 11/26 on ABC @5:00 ET
    (9) Clemson
    Army
    Sat, 11/26 on ESPN+ @5:00 ET
    UMass
    Old Dominion
    Sat, 11/26 on ESPN+ @5:00 ET
    South Alabama
    Western Kentucky
    Sat, 11/26 on CBS Sports Network @5:00 ET
    Florida Atlantic
  • New Mexico State
    Sat, 11/26 on ESPN+ @5:00 ET
    Liberty
    (3) Michigan
    Sat, 11/26 on FOX @5:00 ET
    (2) Ohio State
    (23) Coastal Carolina
    Sat, 11/26 on ESPNU @5:00 ET
    James Madison
    Kent State
    Sat, 11/26 on ESPN+ @6:00 ET
    Buffalo
  • East Carolina
    Sat, 11/26 on ESPN+ @6:00 ET
    Temple
    Akron
    Sat, 11/26 on ESPN3 @6:30 ET
    Northern Illinois
    Rice
    Sat, 11/26 on ESPN+ @7:00 ET
    North Texas
    Louisville
    Sat, 11/26 on SEC Network @8:00 ET
    Kentucky
  • Wake Forest
    Sat, 11/26 on ACC Network @8:30 ET
    Duke
    UTEP
    Sat, 11/26 on STADIUM @8:30 ET
    UTSA
    UAB
    Sat, 11/26 on CBS Sports Network @8:30 ET
    Louisiana Tech
    Illinois
    Sat, 11/26 on BTN @8:30 ET
    Northwestern
  • Troy
    Sat, 11/26 on ESPNU @8:30 ET
    Arkansas State
    Memphis
    Sat, 11/26 on ESPN2 @8:30 ET
    SMU
    Auburn
    Sat, 11/26 on CBS @8:30 ET
    (8) Alabama
    Purdue
    Sat, 11/26 on BTN @8:30 ET
    Indiana
  • (12) Oregon
    Sat, 11/26 on ABC @8:30 ET
    (25) Oregon State
    Minnesota
    Sat, 11/26 on ESPN @8:30 ET
    Wisconsin
    Hawai'i
    Sat, 11/26 on Spectrum Sports @8:30 ET
    San Jose State
    Michigan State
    Sat, 11/26 on Fox Sports 1 @9:00 ET
    (11) Penn State
  • (10) Utah
    Sat, 11/26 on Pac-12 Network @9:00 ET
    Colorado
    Iowa State
    Sat, 11/26 on FOX @9:00 ET
    (4) TCU
    Louisiana
    Sat, 11/26 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    Texas State
    Southern Miss
    Sat, 11/26 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    Louisiana-Monroe
  • Nevada
    Sat, 11/26 on MW Network @11:00 ET
    UNLV
    Appalachian State
    Sat, 11/26 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Georgia Southern
    Middle Tennessee
    Sat, 11/26 on ESPN3 @11:00 ET
    Florida International
    (6) LSU
    Sun, 11/27 on ESPN @12:00 AM ET
    Texas A&M
  • (17) UCF
    Sun, 11/27 on ESPN2 @12:00 AM ET
    South Florida
    (5) Tennessee
    Sun, 11/27 on SEC Network @12:30 AM ET
    Vanderbilt
    (18) Notre Dame
    Sun, 11/27 on ABC @12:30 AM ET
    (7) USC
    Oklahoma
    Sun, 11/27 on Fox Sports 1 @12:30 AM ET
    Texas Tech
  • Tulsa
    Sun, 11/27 on ESPNU @12:30 AM ET
    Houston
    Syracuse
    Sun, 11/27 on RSN @12:30 AM ET
    Boston College
    Pittsburgh
    Sun, 11/27 on ACC Network @1:00 AM ET
    Miami (FL)
    Kansas
    Sun, 11/27 on FOX @1:00 AM ET
    (19) Kansas State
  • Air Force
    Sun, 11/27 on CBS Sports Network @2:00 AM ET
    San Diego State
    (15) Washington
    Sun, 11/27 on ESPN @3:30 AM ET
    Washington State
    BYU
    Sun, 11/27 on Fox Sports 1 @4:00 AM ET
    Stanford
Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) during the Bulldogs' game with Georgia Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field in Atlanta, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh)
Tony Walsh

Around the SEC TV times, networks; Only one way Georgia football could lose to Georgia Tech

@mikegriffith32
Posted

ATHENS — Georgia Tech has one shot at keeping its game at Georgia close: Forcing lots of turnovers.

The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs are 35 1/2-point favorites over a Yellow Jackets program fighting for bowl eligibility in the noon (ESPN) game.

Georgia beat Georgia Tech 45-0 last season Atlanta en route to winning the CFP Championship, and this year’s UGA team is also favored to win it all.

But first things first, the Bulldogs will need to take care of a resurgent Yellow Jackets team that has swarmed under the direction of interim head coach Brent Key.

Smart watched tape of how Georgia Tech shocked then-No. 13 North Carolina last Saturday in a 21-17 victory and beat then-No. 24 Pitt earlier this season by forcing three turnovers.

“They attack the ball, man, they’ve got visual, intentional strip outs,” Smart said. “That’s what we want our guys to do. We always say we’re competing with the other team to cause more turnovers than they do, and they do a great job with it.

“They’re plus-10 [in turnovers] in their wins, and they’re plus-one in their losses. They’ve got a really good turnover margin.”

Smart’s Bulldogs do not, as they are a minus-2 for the season, which represents the worst for any 11-0 team dating back to at least 2000.

“Turnovers are critical and the greatest equalizer there is in sport,” Smart said. “Really, when you think about how did Georgia Tech beat Pitt on the road, turnover margin was a critical factor in that game. So, it’s something that we’ve got to continue to improve.”

The pick: Georgia 38, Georgia Tech 3

South Carolina at Clemson -7 (TV: Noon, ABC)

Coach Dabo Swinney and the Tigers are steaming toward a potential CFP bid and are at home against a Gamecocks team that can’t possibly match the energy or execution they enjoyed in upsetting Tennessee last week.

Clemson will make it eight wins in a row.

The pick: Clemson 45, South Carolina 17

Louisville at Kentucky -2 1/2 (TV: 3 p.m., SEC Network)

Coach Mark Stoops wants to rally his Wildcats one more time after their game effort in a 16-6 home loss to Georgia last Saturday.

The Cardinals have been playing good football.

The pick: Louisville 27, Kentucky 24

Auburn at Alabama -22 (3:30 p.m., CBS)

Cadillac Williams has brought great energy during his brief stint as interim head coach, but there’s a reality for Auburn playing in Tuscaloosa.

The Tigers haven’t tasted victory in Bryant-Denny Stadium since 2010, and Cam Newton isn’t running out of the Auburn tunnel on Saturday.

The pick: Alabama 49, Auburn 23

LSU -10 at Texas A&M (7 p.m., ESPN)

The Aggies’ embarrassing 2022 campaign will mercifully come to an end on Saturday with Texas A&M hoping to avoid what would be a seventh-straight SEC loss.

Too bad for the Aggies LSU is playing for bigger prizes and rolls in with great momentum, eager to snap a two-game losing streak in College Station that dates back to 2016.

The pick: LSU 28, Texas A&M 17

Tennessee -14 at Vanderbilt (7:30 p.m., SEC Network)

Vanderbilt has won back-to-back SEC games for the first time since (checks notes) 2018, but this group of Vols has dominated the series of late, winning the last three by an average of about 22 points.

Tennessee will get its 10th win of this season with next year’s quarterback, Joe Milton, getting his first start with Hendon hooker out for the season.

Tennessee 45, Vanderbilt 23

