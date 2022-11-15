CBS analyst: Tennessee would win a rematch with Georgia in 2022 College Football Playoffs

Tennessee would beat Georgia if the teams rematch in the College Football Playoffs, according to CBS analyst Rick Neuheisel. Neuheisel, a former head coach at Colorado, Washington and UCLA, said at a Knoxville Quarterback Club function the Vols would be more efficient without the crowd noise that disrupted them in the teams’ meeting in Athens two weeks ago and beat Kirby Smart’s football program. Georgia could not have looked much more dominant in beating Tennessee 27-13 in the historic battle of No. 1-ranked teams on Nov. 5.

RELATED: Georgia football makes loud statement, tops CFP’s No. 1-ranked Vols The Bulldogs held the Vols’ fast-paced offense without a play longer than 17 yards and a touchdown until there were less than five minutes remaining and the game was in hand. Georgia led 24-6 at intermission and passed the ball just four times in the second half — once in the fourth quarter — electing to run and keep the clocking moving as Tennessee Heisman Trophy candidate Hendon Hooker struggled in the rain.

RELATED: Social media reacts to SEC Coach of Year poll, Smart or Heupel? The Vols had seven pre-snap penalties and six false starts on Dooley Field with the Sanford Stadium crowd roaring, preventing Hooker from checking into run plays, Neuheisel explained. “That will all get fixed,” he said, “and I can’t wait to watch that.”

The College Football Playoff committee won’t determine the actual CFP pairings until Dec. 4, the day after the respective league championship games. Georgia is expected to hold the No. 1 spot when the new rankings are released on Tuesday night, and most believe Tennessee will be the top choice as a one-loss at-large team. The Vols don’t necessarily control their own destiny into the four-team CFP field, but oddsmakers give Tennessee the third-best odds of making the playoffs behind Georgia and Ohio State. Neuheisel said he drew his conclusions after watching film of Georgia’s win over Tennessee. “I saw all sorts of opportunities for better results while watching the film,” Neuheisel told DawgNation, when asked about his comments on the outcome of a potential rematch. “Taking nothing away from Georgia, who deserved the victory, a rematch would be in a neutral environment negating the six false starts and also offering more communication possibilities making the coverage sacks less probable.”

RELATED: Kirby Smart puts his spin on Bulldogs win over Vols, physicality won out Neuheisel also said that Josh Heupel’s decision to score a touchdown with under a minute left in a 66-24 win over Missouri could come back to bite the second-year Tennessee head coach. “Eli Drinkwitz is filing that away,” said Neuheisel, who called that game and suggested the Vols take a knee. “Josh Heupel has been on the other side. It is a fraternity. We all get along. But it has been filed. We will see if that ever comes back to haunt him. “You just hope for the pollsters, for the committee, you’re not trying to just show off ... You just hope that’s not part of the reason.” The Vols lead the nation in scoring with eight points more than Ohio State -- one of the programs they could potentially be measured against by the CFP committee should the Buckeyes also finish with one loss and not play in the Big Ten Championship Game. The CFP committee has referenced where teams rank in scoring in past discussions when explaining the order of the teams.