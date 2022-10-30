Georgia remains No. 1 on this ballot, but red-hot Tennessee could take top spot in CFP rankings

JACKSONVILLE — Georgia coach Kirby Smart chuckled when asked to assess the Bulldogs’ 42-20 win over Florida. “Any win exudes confidence,” Smart said. “You guys (media) criticize the wins. I’m great with the wins. In the SEC … they’re hard to come by, they’re tough, they’re physical.” Smart, of course, went on to provide a critical analysis of his team’s win over the Gators by pointing out how turnovers and a secondary breakdown had led to points.

Smart, of course, went on to provide a critical analysis of his team's win over the Gators by pointing out how turnovers and a secondary breakdown had led to points. But the point was made: Georgia will go back to practice with the attitude of being a work in progress. That hungry, seasoned attitude is the Bulldogs stayed No. 1 on at least one FWAA-National Football Foundation Super 16 ballot.

Tennessee football is soaring, in serious contention for the SEC East Division crown for the first time since 2016, when a Butch Jones-led team beat Smart's first UGA squad by a 34-31 count in Sanford Stadium. The Vols smoked what was supposed to be one of the best Kentucky football teams in history by a 44-6 count on Saturday night, staying red-hot and building momentum for this week's road trip to Sanford Stadium.

There’s a message of arrival being conveyed through Tennessee fans and media, and it’s easy to understand why with quarterback Hendon Hooker in his groove and building Heisman Trophy hype. The Vols are a clear-cut No. 2 on this ballot, and the CFP Selection Committee might determine the Big Orange No. 1 when the first CFP rankings come out on Tuesday night, regardless of what the media polls say on Sunday. Ohio State rallied in Happy Valley to get a 44-31 win. But the Buckeyes looked just vulnerable enough to make one wonder if they have the juice to take down an SEC team in the College Football Playoffs. That’s provided Ohio State gets there, of course, as Michigan flexed its muscle with a 29-7 win over rival Michigan State. The Wolverines might not have the electric arm at quarterback that the Buckeyes do in Heisman Trophy Favorite C.J. Stroud, but Michigan powered the ball on the ground against Sparty to the tune of 276 yards. Clemson is No. 5 with its undefeated mark despite a curious quarterback situation, while TCU kept cooking with a 10-point road win over former Georgia quarterback J.T. Daniels and West Virginia.

The No. 7 (Alabama) and No. 8 (Oregon) teams in these rankings are potent enough to win out and make the CFP field despite one-loss resumes. The Crimson Tide could have beaten Tennessee earlier this season if not for uncharacteristically sloppy execution and clock management in a 52-49 loss. The Ducks, meanwhile, are playing much better than they did in Dan Lanning’s first game as head coach, when they fell 49-3 to Georgia in the opening game. The rest of the Top 16 could be drawn out of a hat, though there are plenty of spoiler candidates. LSU, at No. 12 under first-year coach Brian Kelly, is especially interesting as it prepares to play host to Alabama for SEC West supremacy next Saturday night at Tiger Stadium. Ole Miss, which lost to LSU, is still lurking with one loss in the SEC West as well, leaving open the possibility of a Lane Kiffin vs. Tennessee SEC Championship Game.