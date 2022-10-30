Georgia remains No. 1 on this ballot, but red-hot Tennessee could take top spot in CFP rankings

Dawgnation Logo
Florida
20
Final
42
(1) Georgia
  • Wyoming
    27
    Final
    Hawai'i
    20
  • Ball State
    Tues, 11/1 on ESPNU @11:00 ET
    Kent State
    Buffalo
    Tues, 11/1 on ESPN2 @11:30 ET
    Ohio
    Central Michigan
    Wed, 11/2 on ESPNU @11:00 ET
    Northern Illinois
    Western Michigan
    Wed, 11/2 on ESPN2 @11:00 ET
    Bowling Green
  • UTEP
    Thurs, 11/3 on CBS Sports Network @11:00 ET
    Rice
    Appalachian State
    Thurs, 11/3 on ESPN @11:30 ET
    Coastal Carolina
    Duke
    Fri, 11/4 on ESPN2 @11:00 ET
    Boston College
    UMass
    Fri, 11/4 on CBS Sports Network @11:00 ET
    UConn
  • Oregon State
    Sat, 11/5 on ESPN2 @2:30 AM ET
    Washington
    East Carolina
    27
    Final
    BYU
    24
    Louisiana Tech
    34
    Final
    Florida International
    42
    (7) TCU
    41
    Final
    West Virginia
    31
  • Toledo
    27
    Final
    Eastern Michigan
    24
    (2) Ohio State
    44
    Final
    (13) Penn State
    31
    Boston College
    3
    Final
    UConn
    13
    Georgia Tech
    16
    Final
    Florida State
    41
  • South Florida
    27
    Final
    Houston
    42
    Arkansas
    41
    Final
    Auburn
    27
    Oklahoma
    27
    Final
    Iowa State
    13
    Notre Dame
    41
    Final
    (16) Syracuse
    24
  • Miami (OH)
    27
    Final
    Akron
    9
    Miami (FL)
    14
    Final
    Virginia
    12
    Charlotte
    56
    Final
    Rice
    23
    Rutgers
    0
    Final
    Minnesota
    31
  • Old Dominion
    17
    Final
    Georgia State
    31
    Northwestern
    13
    Final
    Iowa
    33
    (17) Illinois
    26
    Final
    Nebraska
    9
    New Mexico State
    23
    Final
    UMass
    13
  • SMU
    45
    Final
    Tulsa
    34
    (20) Cincinnati
    21
    Final
    UCF
    25
    (8) Oregon
    42
    Final
    California
    24
    (10) Wake Forest
    21
    Final
    Louisville
    48
  • Temple
    20
    Final
    Navy
    27
    Robert Morris
    3
    Final
    Appalachian State
    42
    (9) Oklahoma State
    0
    Final
    (22) Kansas State
    48
    North Texas
    40
    Final
    Western Kentucky
    13
  • Missouri
    23
    Final
    (25) South Carolina
    10
    South Alabama
    31
    Final
    Arkansas State
    3
    Colorado State
    10
    Final
    Boise State
    49
    UAB
    17
    Final
    Florida Atlantic
    24
  • (10) USC
    45
    Final
    Arizona
    37
    (19) Kentucky
    6
    Final
    (3) Tennessee
    44
    Coastal Carolina
    24
    Final
    Marshall
    13
    Baylor
    45
    Final
    Texas Tech
    17
  • (15) Ole Miss
    31
    Final
    Texas A&M
    28
    Arizona State
    42
    Final
    Colorado
    34
    Michigan State
    7
    Final
    (4) Michigan
    29
    Pittsburgh
    24
    Final
    (21) North Carolina
    42
  • Middle Tennessee
    24
    Final
    UTEP
    13
    San Diego State
    28
    Final
    Fresno State
    32
    Stanford
    13
    Final
    (12) UCLA
    38
    Nevada
    28
    Final
    San Jose State
    35
  • Wyoming
    27
    Final
    Hawai'i
    20
  • Ball State
    Tues, 11/1 on ESPNU @11:00 ET
    Kent State
    Buffalo
    Tues, 11/1 on ESPN2 @11:30 ET
    Ohio
    Central Michigan
    Wed, 11/2 on ESPNU @11:00 ET
    Northern Illinois
    Western Michigan
    Wed, 11/2 on ESPN2 @11:00 ET
    Bowling Green
October 29, 2022 Jacksonville, Fla. - Georgia's head coach Kirby Smart celebrates with players after Georgia beat Florida in an NCAA college football game at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Georgia won 42 - 20 over Florida. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Georgia remains No. 1 on this ballot, but red-hot Tennessee could take top spot in CFP rankings

@mikegriffith32
Posted

JACKSONVILLE — Georgia coach Kirby Smart chuckled when asked to assess the Bulldogs’ 42-20 win over Florida.

“Any win exudes confidence,” Smart said. “You guys (media) criticize the wins. I’m great with the wins. In the SEC … they’re hard to come by, they’re tough, they’re physical.”

Smart, of course, went on to provide a critical analysis of his team’s win over the Gators by pointing out how turnovers and a secondary breakdown had led to points.

RELATED: Kirby Smart says ‘we’re not there’ entering Tennessee week

But the point was made: Georgia will go back to practice with the attitude of being a work in progress.

That hungry, seasoned attitude is the Bulldogs stayed No. 1 on at least one FWAA-National Football Foundation Super 16 ballot.

Tennessee football is soaring, in serious contention for the SEC East Division crown for the first time since 2016, when a Butch Jones-led team beat Smart’s first UGA squad by a 34-31 count in Sanford Stadium.

The Vols smoked what was supposed to be one of the best Kentucky football teams in history by a 44-6 count on Saturday night, staying red-hot and building momentum for this week’s road trip to Sanford Stadium.

RELATED: Vols stay red-hot, torch Kentucky 44-6

There’s a message of arrival being conveyed through Tennessee fans and media, and it’s easy to understand why with quarterback Hendon Hooker in his groove and building Heisman Trophy hype.

The Vols are a clear-cut No. 2 on this ballot, and the CFP Selection Committee might determine the Big Orange No. 1 when the first CFP rankings come out on Tuesday night, regardless of what the media polls say on Sunday.

Ohio State rallied in Happy Valley to get a 44-31 win. But the Buckeyes looked just vulnerable enough to make one wonder if they have the juice to take down an SEC team in the College Football Playoffs.

That’s provided Ohio State gets there, of course, as Michigan flexed its muscle with a 29-7 win over rival Michigan State.

The Wolverines might not have the electric arm at quarterback that the Buckeyes do in Heisman Trophy Favorite C.J. Stroud, but Michigan powered the ball on the ground against Sparty to the tune of 276 yards.

Clemson is No. 5 with its undefeated mark despite a curious quarterback situation, while TCU kept cooking with a 10-point road win over former Georgia quarterback J.T. Daniels and West Virginia.

The No. 7 (Alabama) and No. 8 (Oregon) teams in these rankings are potent enough to win out and make the CFP field despite one-loss resumes.

The Crimson Tide could have beaten Tennessee earlier this season if not for uncharacteristically sloppy execution and clock management in a 52-49 loss.

The Ducks, meanwhile, are playing much better than they did in Dan Lanning’s first game as head coach, when they fell 49-3 to Georgia in the opening game.

The rest of the Top 16 could be drawn out of a hat, though there are plenty of spoiler candidates.

LSU, at No. 12 under first-year coach Brian Kelly, is especially interesting as it prepares to play host to Alabama for SEC West supremacy next Saturday night at Tiger Stadium.

Ole Miss, which lost to LSU, is still lurking with one loss in the SEC West as well, leaving open the possibility of a Lane Kiffin vs. Tennessee SEC Championship Game.

For now, however, it’s the Georgia Bulldogs barking loudest as the predominant favorite to win the SEC Championship Game.

1. Georgia

2. Tennessee

3. Ohio State

4. Michigan

5. Clemson

6. TCU

7. Alabama

8. Oregon

9. UCLA

10. USC

11. Illinois

12. LSU

13. Ole Miss

14. Kansas State

15. Penn State

16. North Carolina

NextTennessee stays red-hot with 44-6 win over Kentucky on collision …
Leave a Comment