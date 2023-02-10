Oklahoma and Texas will join SEC in 2024, Georgia might have to drop scheduled opponent

SEC leadership has hinted that once the league expands from 14 to 16 teams it could be inclined to drop the current divisional play setup and move from an eight-game league schedule to nine games.

Georgia already has four non-conference games scheduled and would have to drop Tennessee Tech (Sept. 7) or UMass (Nov. 23) should the league add a ninth-conference game while maintaining a 12-game regular season.

The Bulldogs, the source said, are not inclined to drop their neutral site opening game with Clemson in 2024 (Aug. 31) nor their traditional regular season-ending game with Georgia Tech (Nov. 30).