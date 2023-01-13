Alabama coordinator moves on, Georgia Co-DC Glenn Schumann rumored candidate

Schumann, 32, is an Alabama graduate who worked and coached on Saban’s staff from 2008 to 2015, growing close to then-Tide defensive coordinator Kirby Smart. A Valdosta, Ga., native, Schumann was an undergraduate analyst from 2008-11 before working as a graduate assistant from 2011-14 in Tuscaloosa. Schumann continued to work his way up through the ranks at Alabama for the 2015 season, serving as the director of player development and associate director of player personnel before Smart brought him to Athens as a position coach upon getting the Georgia head coaching job.

Schumann has coached the Bulldogs’ inside linebackers since 2016, adding on the title of co-defensive coordinator in 2019. Georgia has produced several successful NFL linebackers under Schumann’s direction, most recently Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Smael Mondon, who led the team in tackles this season. Last season, Quay Walker developed into a first-round pick at inside linebacker, while Nakobe Dean won the Butkus Award and was a third-round NFL pick along with Channing Tindall.

Alabama coach Nick Saban is in the midst of a reload, losing his best player on offense (Bryce Young) and defense (Will Anderson) in a season the Tide missed the College Football Playoffs. Golding’s defense had a horrid performance in Alabama’s 52-49 loss to Tennessee, surrendering 567 total yards and allowing the Vols to drive 45 yards on 3 plays in the final 15 seconds of the game for the winning field goal. Per ESPN, the Crimson Tide has not had a top-five defense since 2017, when they led the country in points allowed (11.9) under Jeremy Pruitt on their way to winning the national title in the 26-23 overtime thriller against Georgia. There has been speculation that Saban will have a change at offensive coordinator, too, with Bill O’Brien linked to NFL coaching opportunities. Schumann gave no indications he had any interest in leaving UGA -- nor was he asked to speculate on his future -- during the press conferences leading up to the CFP Championship Game against TCU. A move to any other collegiate coordinator position would seem parallel, at best, on paper.

Schumann calls the defensive plays at Georgia, and — like anywhere else — confers with the staff and head coach throughout the week. Schumann was making $800,000 annually, as of Feb, 16, 2022, per UGA -- a $200,000 raise from the previous season. Former Georgia co-defensive coordinator Dan Lanning was making $1.7 million in 2021 before leaving to take the Oregon head coaching job. Texas had expressed interest in hiring Lanning for its defensive coordinator position, but Lanning chose to stay with Georgia until he received the head coaching opportunity that interested him most. Smart, himself, had opportunities to leave Alabama during his four-championship tenure with the Tide for lateral positions, including 2009 when Mark Richt attempted to bring him back to Georgia. Schumann will surely receive a great deal of interest from other programs with all of Georgia’s success, which could position him for a sizable raise should he stay with the Bulldogs.