ATHENS — Georgia’s recent transfer portal dealings are under scrutiny, but critics might want to give things a chance to play out before making any conclusions.

Coach Kirby Smart, after all, has been among the best when it comes to roster management, winning more titles and turning out more NFL draft picks than any program over the past five years.

The No. 10-ranked Bulldogs will take a transfer-rich, much-improved receiving corps to Auburn at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, but there remain concerns about a pass rush that has yet to get a lift from incoming players.

Catching on quickly

On the most positive of portal notes, USC transfer Zachariah Branch has proved to be an electric addition to the receiving corps, proving pivotal in a 44-41 overtime win at Tennessee.

Branch, who also returns kicks and punts, had five catches for 69 yards against the Volunteers, including a 36-yard touchdown catch that put Georgia on the board and then a fourth-down conversion catch to sustain another TD drive after Tennessee had re-extended its lead to 21-7 in the first quarter.

The Bulldogs’ top three receivers to date are all portal additions:

• Colbie Young (Miami): 18 catches, 247 yards, 1 TD

• Zachariah Branch (USC): 18 catches, 234 yards, 2 TD

• London Humphreys (Vanderbilt): 11 catches, 140 yards, 2 TD

Indeed, it was Humphreys reeling in a fourth-and-7 catch from the Tennessee 28-yard line to pull Georgia within 38-36 and then Branch breaking open for the 2-point conversion that ultimately sent the game to overtime.

Part of the reason offensive heroics were needed was the Bulldogs’ inability to pressure the Vols’ quarterback, who was not sacked or hit on any of his 36 drop-backs.

Sad sacks

Georgia’s inability to create havoc and affect the pocket was an issue again in a 24-21 loss to Alabama. UGA managed one sack and four hits on Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson, who was nearly flawless in converting 13 of 19 third-down plays into first downs, nine times with passes completed.

“We made Ty Simpson look like Tom Brady; by the third quarter, his jersey was still white,” said Davin Bellamy, one of five players on UGA’s 2017 team who recorded five sacks or more.

“We just don’t have a guy who can win the one-on-ones. … I don’t see a guy consistently winning on the edge with moves.”

Bellamy explained how Georgia is trying to compensate by playing unconventional fronts attempting to confuse linemen, as opposed to pushing them back into the quarterback or winning individual battles with rush moves.

The inability to affect the quarterback has added pressure to a secondary that’s still searching to solidify itself and led to some uncharacteristic Georgia defensive rankings:

• 108th in the nation with five sacks

• 52nd nationally with four interceptions

• 77th in the country in pass efficiency defense

• 71st in third down-conversion defense

It has amplified the departure of Damon Wilson II, who transferred out of Georgia to Missouri, where he’s the highest-rated edge defender in the SEC, per PFF, and has 22 QB pressures while UGA doesn’t have anyone with more than 12.

The Bulldogs acquired Army transfer Elo Modozie through the portal, but to his point, the former cadet has yet to make a significant impact on his 55 snaps in five games, recording just one quarterback pressure.

“When you bring in a transfer, there’s always an element of, how are they gonna fit in with our people?” UGA defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann said during preseason camp. “When we bring people in, do we think they fit our culture? And he’s done a great job of that.

“The things you saw on tape that made us interested in him coming here, you see those, and I think as he gets more and more reps, he’ll continue to see more and more of what he can do from an edge rusher standpoint and setting.”

Junior Gabe Harris Jr., a top-100 recruit signed by UGA out of IMG Academy, has started all five games and played 171 snaps, has generated five QB pressures, but has no sacks.

Situational awareness

Smart noted UGA didn’t get Tennessee in enough down-and-distance situations to capitalize with subbed-in pressure packages and said film review indicated Georgia did a good job with its pass rush, even if it didn’t deliver the results.

“We executed at a high level, we did not have a lack of execution on third down‚” Smart said. “... When you play in the home environment, you go back and say, ‘OK, is there a lack of execution?’ No, there wasn’t a lack of execution.

“There was really good execution and a high-level quarterback play. Give him a lot of credit, shake his hand, say he did a great job. The ball came out before some of our rush got there.”

Smart said Monday he has been pleased with Georgia’s dealings with transfers.

“We’ve had some success going into the portal and bringing guys in to help our team. I look at (Trevor) Etienne last year and the impact he had, it’s easy to do,” Smart said. “You have to be better than the guys in front of you and play better than the guys in front of you. That’s the truth, whether you’re here or anywhere.”

FLASHING BACK

To Smart’s point, Etienne’s contributions occurred at key times in the middle and at the end of the 2024 regular season in wins over Texas.

Etienne, a transfer tailback from Florida, had 22 touches and accounted for 110 of the team’s 283 yards, along with scoring all three of Georgia’s touchdowns in a 30-15 win at Texas.

In the SEC title game, against the Longhorns again, Etienne had 21 touches and was responsible for 122 of the team’s 277 total yards and scored both of UGA’s touchdowns in a 22-19 overtime win.

It’s not a stretch to say that without Etienne, the Bulldogs would not have finished as SEC champions.

Stetson Bennett is another successful transfer story. Georgia signed Bennett as a transfer following the 2018 season after Justin Fields elected to transfer to Ohio State, leaving UGA in need of a backup quarterback for Jake Fromm.

Bennett had enjoyed great success in his season at Jones Junior College in Mississippi before returning to Georgia as an 11th-hour signee.

Bennett’s well-documented Cinderella story unfolded from there, with him leading the Bulldogs to national championships in 2021 and 2022 and finishing as a Heisman Trophy finalist.

“I was all revved up and ready to go to Lafayette, and then they called me,” Bennett said on the ESPN-Plus show “Eli’s Places” in 2022, recalling the 2019 signing day call from Georgia that led him from then Louisiana-Lafayette coach Billy Napier and back to UGA, where he began his career as a walk-on during the 2017 season. “I still thought I was good enough, and I could feel that in the back of my brain, so I ended up giving it another go.”

Georgia has lost more transfers than it has added, most notably after winning the 2021 championship. The Bulldogs had an NFL-record 15 players drafted off the 2021 title team, and that was compounded by 14 players entering the transfer portal — nine from Georgia’s two-deep depth chart.

The Bulldogs responded with a perfect 15-0 season in 2022, arguably the most impressive reloading effort in college football history.

Modern-day challenges

Revenue sharing and NIL dealings have led to more parity and more challenges retaining and securing talent in today’s college game.

But Smart remains optimistic this Georgia football team ultimately has what it takes, even if the early season has revealed concerns.

“I have a lot of confidence in our defensive unit, team, pass rush, coverage, third-down plan,” Smart said. “I feel good about it. I don’t feel good about the stats, but stats are misleading, guys.

“I’ve been very pleased with the guys we’ve gotten out of (the portal) and what they’ve done to help us.”

Here’s a look at the last two years of Georgia’s portal additions, and departures, and how they are faring in 2025:

2025 Georgia portal additions

(Pro Football Focus ratings)

WR Zachariah Branch from USC

Highest graded receiver in rotation, has played 167 snaps at receiver, leads team with 26 targets and tied for team lead with 18 catches. Has 234 yards receiving (second on team) and tied for team lead with 2 TD catches. His 227 yards after catch are nearly twice as much as any other receiver (Colbie Young, 118). Has four kick returns for 72 yards and five punt returns for 56 yards.

RB Josh McCray from Illinois

Has played 40 snaps in five games, has 21 carries for 50 yards and is tied for second on team with 3 rushing touchdowns.

WR Noah Thomas from Texas A&M

Has played 106 snaps in five games, lowest-graded receiver, has three catches on five target for 24 yards.

EDGE Elo Modozie from Army

Has played 55 snaps in five games, highest-graded Edge player, has four tackles and one QB pressure

DL Josh Horton from Miami

Has played 48 snaps in five games, fourth highest-rated defensive lineman in rotation, has two tackles and one QB hurry.

SS Adrian Maddox from UAB

Has played 64 snaps in three games, has two tackles, allowed one catch for 1 yards the one time targeted by opposing QB.

SS Jaden Harris from Miami

Has played 23 defensive snaps in one game, has allowed two catches for 28 yards the two times targeted for

SS Zion Branch from USC

Has played 56 defensive snaps in three games, has eight tackles, has allowed three catches for 30 yards the three times targeted by opposing quarterbacks.

WR Micah Bell from Vanderbilt

Has not played any offensive snaps. Has played 12 special teams snaps in three games, five on kick coverage, five on punt return and two on punt coverage.

2025 players who left Georgia through portal

QB Carson Beck to Miami

Co-Heisman Trophy favorite on No. 2-ranked Hurricanes, has played 312 snaps as starting QB, ranks 8th in the nation in completion percentage (73.4) and 15th in the nation in passing efficiency, has 11 TD passes and 3 interceptions.

DE Damon Wilson ll to Missouri

Second-highest graded defensive player at Missouri, has played 140 snaps and has 22 QB pressures and 3 QB sacks.

CB Julio Humphrey to Texas A&M

Highest-graded cornerback on Aggies team, has played 59 snaps in four games and has one tackle

CB Chris Peal to Syracuse

Second-highest graded defensive player at Syracuse, has played 353 snaps, ranks fourth on team with 21 tackles, has allowed 19 catches and one TD while targeted 34 times.

WR Anthony Evans to Mississippi State

Has played 326 snaps with team-high 31 catches on 38 targets and is second on tam with 362 yards receiving.

WR Nitro Tuggle to Purdue

Has played 287 snaps at receiver, third on team with 13 catches on 25 targets, has 224 yards recovering and team-high 3 TD receiving.

WR Michael Jackson lll to Purdue

Has played 270 snaps at receiver, leads team with 32 catches for for 305 yards on 39 targets

OL Marques Easley to Purdue

Has not appeared in a game.

WR Rara Thomas to Troy

Has played 131 snaps and has 11 receptions on 27 targets for 150 yards and tied for team lead with 2 TD catches.

EDGE Sam M’Pemba to Texas A&M

Highest-graded player on Aggies defense, but has appeared in only two games and played 19 defensives snaps. M’Pemba has two tackles, 1.5 TFLs and one sack.

DT Jamaal Jarrett to USC

Has played 43 snaps in five games, has two tackles along with a 70-yard interception return for a TD against Purdue.

RB Branson Robinson to Georgia State

Has played 75 snaps in five games for Panthers, has 22 carries for 88 yards with a long run of 47 yards.

FS David Daniel-Sisavanh to Troy

Has played 260 snaps and has 12 tackles, has allowed six catches and 111 yards the nine times targeted by QBs.

FS Justyn Rhett to Nebraska

Has played 31 snaps in two games, has one tackle, gave up a catch for 16 yards the one time he was thrown at.

LB Troy Bowles to Michigan

Has played 51 snaps in four games, has seven tackles.

QB Jaden Rashada to Sacramento State

Has played 93 snaps in five games and completed 15 passes on 40 attempts for 218 yards with a TD and interception, and has carried 8 times for 29 yards with a fumble.

SS Jake Pope to UNLV

Has played 274 snaps in five games, has made 18 tackles, has two pass break-ups and allowed 13 catches for 168 yards the 19 times he was thrown at

SS Collin Gill to Charlotte

Has played 119 defensive snaps in four games and is third-highest graded safety for the 49ers, listed as the back-up nickleback.

P Noah Jones to Samford

Has punted 38 times with 12 inside the opponents’ 20-yard line with an average of 39.2, has had one punt blocked.

2024 Georgia portal additions

(2025 stats)

WR London Humpheys, from Vanderbilt

Has played 164 snaps in five games, has 11 catches for 140 yards on 13 targets, top run-blocking grade in receiver rotation.

LS Beau Gardner, from UCLA

Georgia’s starting long snapper, a preseason All-SEC pick after earning first-team All-SEC honors from the coaches last season.

WR Colbie Young, from Miami

Leads receivers with 235 snaps in five games, has 18 catches for a team-high 247 yards receiving on 23 targets.

DT Xzavier McLeod from South Carolina

Has played 84 snaps in five games, has one QB pressure and three tackles this season.

2024 players who left Georgia through portal

(Current team, 2025 stats)

EDGE Marvin Jones Jr. to Florida State to Oklahoma

Has played 148 snaps in five games, has 5 QB pressures, has five tackles and one sack.

CB A.J. Harris to Penn State

Has played 248 snaps in five games, has 11 tackles, has allowed seven tackles the nine times targeted for 92 yards and a touchdown.

LB Xavian Sorey Jr. to Arkansas

Has played 287 snaps in five games, has 22 tackles, nine QB pressures and a sack and has allowed seven catches for 86 yards the 11 times targeted.

LB EJ Lightsey to Georgia Tech

Second-highest graded linebacker, has played 222 snaps in five games, has 23 tackles and 3 QB pressures. Has allowed four catches for 26 yards the 10 times targeted.

WR Mekhi Mews to Houston

Has played 77 snaps in five games, has 4 catches on five targets for 20 yards, has 7 kick returns for 166 yards, and 9 punt returns for 50 yards.

CB Patrick Taylor to Jacksonville State

Has played 15 offensive snaps in two games; has played 43 snaps on special teams in four games, including 22 on kick return, 11 on punt return.

WR Tyler Williams, to Minnesota to South Florida

Has not played, rehabbing a knee injury.

RB Andrew Paul to Jacksonville State

Has played 31 snaps on offense in two games, has 13 carries for 92 yards and 2 TD; has played seven kick return snaps in 2 games, has one kick return for 12 yards.

OT Aliou Bah to Maryland

Has played 281 snaps in five games, highest rated starting offensive guard.

CB Nyland Green to Purdue to Arizona State

The former 5-star Georgia recruit transferred to play for the Sun Devils after a season at Purdue and has played in three games with 44 defensive snaps with one tackle and one QB pressure.

OL Chad Lindberg to Rice to North Carolina

Second-highest rated offensive lineman, has played 264 snaps in five games at center.

WR CJ Smith to Purdue to Memphis

Has played 69 snaps in five games, has not caught a pass this season, has played 18 snaps on special teams, 16 on punt coverage and 2 on punt return team.

WR De’Nylon Morrissette to Purdue

Has not played this season, lower leg injury

OL Joshua Mller to Syracuse

Has played 83 snaps in four games at offensive tackle. Among back-ups, highest graded tackle.

EDGE CJ Madden to Purdue

Has played 211 snaps in five games, has 6 QB pressures and a sack, has seven tackles.

DL Jonathan Jefferson to SMU

Has not played this season, out with knee injury

EDGE Darris Smith to Missouri

Has played 111 snaps in five games, has 14 QB pressures, has two tackles.

K Jared Zirkel to Texas A&M

Has made 11 of 12 extra-point kicks and only field goal attempted.

OL Austin Blaske to North Carolina

Has played 126 offensive snaps in two games at tackle, suffered a broken foot in preseason.

WR Jackson Meeks to Syracuse

Signed with Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent and made the 53-man roster. Has played in one NFL game, but has yet to catch a pass.

LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson to Kentucky

Signed with Green Bay as an undrafted free agent and is on the Packers’ practice squad.

WR Zeed Haynes to Syracuse

Retired from football

QB Brock Vandagriff to Kentucky

Retired from football