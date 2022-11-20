Kirby Smart: Georgia joins elite company with perfect SEC mark, ‘it means something to this program’

Dawgnation Logo
  • South Florida
    42
    Final
    Tulsa
    48
    San Diego State
    34
    Final
    New Mexico
    10
    Navy
    17
    Final
    (17) UCF
    14
    Wisconsin
    15
    Final
    Nebraska
    14
  • Florida
    24
    Final
    Vanderbilt
    31
    Austin Peay
    0
    Final
    (8) Alabama
    34
    Indiana
    39
    Final
    Michigan State
    31
    UMass
    3
    Final
    Texas A&M
    20
  • East Tennessee State
    7
    Final
    Mississippi State
    56
    Duke
    26
    Final
    Pittsburgh
    28
    Virginia Tech
    23
    Final
    Liberty
    22
    UConn
    17
    Final
    Army
    34
  • Louisiana
    17
    Final
    (20) Florida State
    49
    (4) TCU
    29
    Final
    Baylor
    28
    Illinois
    17
    Final
    (3) Michigan
    19
    Northwestern
    9
    Final
    Purdue
    17
  • UTSA
    41
    Final
    Rice
    7
    Houston
    42
    Final
    East Carolina
    3
    (19) Kansas State
    48
    Final
    West Virginia
    31
    Georgia State
    40
    Final
    James Madison
    42
  • Washington State
    31
    Final
    Arizona
    20
    North Alabama
    0
    Final
    Memphis
    59
    (25) Oregon State
    31
    Final
    Arizona State
    7
    Boston College
    0
    Final
    (18) Notre Dame
    44
  • Old Dominion
    14
    Final
    Appalachian State
    27
    Miami (FL)
    10
    Final
    (9) Clemson
    40
    Utah Tech
    26
    Final
    BYU
    52
    (11) Penn State
    55
    Final
    Rutgers
    10
  • Louisiana-Monroe
    16
    Final
    Troy
    34
    Louisiana Tech
    21
    Final
    Charlotte
    26
    Florida Atlantic
    21
    Final
    Middle Tennessee
    49
    South Alabama
    27
    Final
    Southern Miss
    20
  • North Carolina State
    10
    Final
    Louisville
    25
    Texas
    55
    Final
    Kansas
    14
    Iowa
    13
    Final
    Minnesota
    10
    Florida International
    6
    Final
    UTEP
    40
Georgia football coach Kirby Smart speaks to CBS reporter Jenny Dell at halftime. UGA led Kentucky on Nov. 19, 2022 at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky. (Photo by Jeff Sentell)
Jeff Sentell, DawgNation

Kirby Smart: Georgia joins elite company with perfect SEC mark, ‘it means something to this program’

@mikegriffith32
Posted

Kirby Smart’s Georgia football program became just the third in the SEC to go undefeated in the SEC in back-to-back years on Saturday.

The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs beat Kentucky in a 16-6 slugfest at a chilly Coors Field on Saturday, running Georgia’s record to 11-0 overall and 8-0 in league play.

Smart was the defensive coordinator at Alabama when the Tide put together back-to-back perfect SEC seasons in 2008 and 2009, and he was a player at Georgia when Steve Spurrier’s Florida program accomplished the feat in 1995 and 1996.

“It means something to this program,” Smart told the CBS TV cameras after the game. “I have tremendous respect for this league; you play in these road games to go undefeated two years in a row, it shows what kind of character your team has.”

Georgia built a 16-0 lead before the Wildcats grabbed the momentum with a goal-line stand and drove 99 yards to cut the lead to 16-6.

Smart was asked about his emotions after the game and shrugged.

“My heart rate is fine, we’ve got a good team,” Smart said. “We’ve got a bunch of good players that play hard.

“We knew it would be this kind of game.”

Georgia rode its run game, putting the load on Kenny McIntosh’s shoulders, and the senior responded with a career-high 143 yards and a TD on 19 carries.

“I want to give the praise to my offensive linemen being physical, moving guys out of the way,” McIntosh said in his life national television interview on CBS.

“We’d been talking about it all week, and they came out here and executed,” he said. “I thank God for giving me the ability to choose the holes the O-Linemen were opening for me.”

Georgia can set a new mark for most wins by a senior class when it plays host to Georgia Tech at noon next Saturday at Sanford Stadium.

The Bulldogs have clinched a spot in the SEC Championship Game, where they’ll face LSU at 4 p.m. on Dec. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

