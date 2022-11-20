Kirby Smart: Georgia joins elite company with perfect SEC mark, ‘it means something to this program’

Kirby Smart’s Georgia football program became just the third in the SEC to go undefeated in the SEC in back-to-back years on Saturday.

The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs beat Kentucky in a 16-6 slugfest at a chilly Coors Field on Saturday, running Georgia’s record to 11-0 overall and 8-0 in league play.

Smart was the defensive coordinator at Alabama when the Tide put together back-to-back perfect SEC seasons in 2008 and 2009, and he was a player at Georgia when Steve Spurrier’s Florida program accomplished the feat in 1995 and 1996.