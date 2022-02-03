Senior Bowl standout Jermaine Johnson excited to be alongside former Georgia teammates

“All of our faces lit up when we saw each other,” Johnson said at the Senior Bowl Media Day on Wednesday at the Mobile Convention Center.

Johnson, who Kirby Smart once said made “Superman plays” while with the Bulldogs, led the ACC with 12 sacks and 18 tackles for loss this season playing at Florida State.

“I’m rooming with Channing Tindall right now and we’re having a blast, it’s like we’re back at Georgia practicing outside and on the turf.”

Johnson was a strong contributor and rising star at Georgia under former coordinator and outside linebackers coach Dan Lanning before choosing to play for the Seminoles.

“It was hard to leave,” Johnson said, “but it’s refreshing to be back around my brothers and practicing with them.”

Johnson told DawgNation at the ACC Media Days in Charlotte, N.C., last Summer that he was all in behind the Bulldogs, picking them to beat Clemson in the opening game.

Johnson said he knew Georgia would win the rematch with Alabama in the CFP Championship Game, too.

“I was cheering them on every step of the way — I’m talking to those guys in the locker room every week,” Johnson explained.