MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. — Josh Brooks said on Wednesday that Georgia football would be open to scheduling a Big Ten team in the regular season “in the right scenario.”

The talk of SEC teams playing Big Ten teams in the regular season came out of the coaches’ huddle at the annual SEC Spring Meetings at the Hilton SanDestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa.

LSU coach Brian Kelly indicated the SEC coaches, collectively, had interest in the concept of mixing it up with the Big Ten teams on a more regular basis.

Brooks pointed out that Georgia is already aggressive when it comes to scheduling power conference opponents in non-conference games, starting each season with ACC-member Georgia Tech on its schedule.

“We do have Florida State and Louisville and other teams lined up,” Brooks said, discussing future home-and-home series on the Bulldogs’ schedule. “All of that fits in that puzzle.

“Would we be open to (playing a Big Ten team in the regular season)? Yeah, but then we’d have to take a look at what it would look like with the rest of our schedule.”

Georgia, as Brooks noted, recently opened the 2021 season with Clemson, the 2022 season with Oregon and the 2024 season with Clemson.

The Bulldogs have a lighter slate of non-conference opponents this season with Marshall, Austin Peay, Charlotte and Georgia Tech, but a trip to ACC-member Louisville lands on the 2026 schedule.

Things get even more interesting in 2027, UGA has three Power conference tams on its schedule with an opening game at Florida State, a home game with Louisville and a road game at Georgia Tech.