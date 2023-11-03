The feud between Jimbo Fisher and Lane Kiffin is arguably the fiercest among SEC head coaches entering their Saturday afternoon battle.

Kiffin, of course, poked at Fisher at the onset of NIL deal-making being suspected of influencing recruiting nearly two years ago.

Fisher, at the time, vehemently rejected Kiffin’s notion that finances had anything to do with Texas A&M landing a No. 1-ranked recruiting class in 2021.

The truth of finances affecting recruits and team’s recruiting tendencies has played out off the field, while on the field Kiffin’s Rebels have found more success than the Aggies despite what many believe to be a more modest player personnel NIL/collective budget.

Ole Miss is actually fighting to stay alive in the CFP race, holding an outside chance of making the four-team field should it win out and other teams stumble.

Fisher, meanwhile, has yet to fulfill program goals at A&M six years into his tenure. The Aggies are merely looking to secure bowl eligibility with a win in the noon game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Kiffin had no problem hyping up Texas A&M, seemingly sticking it to Fisher in a roundabout way leading up to the game at noon on Saturday (TV: ESPN).

“These guys are absolutely loaded,” Kiffin said this week. “It’s kind of a mind-blowing collection of talent as you watch them, offensively, defensively, return game, special teams. It really is like an NFL roster. I mean, height, weight, speed, explosiveness.”

The Aggies, losers of eight straight road games dating back to a loss at Ole Miss in 2021, do lead the nation with 4.12 sacks per game.

A strong defensive front, however, doesn’t figure to be enough for the Aggies to cover as a 3-point underdog.

The pick: Ole Miss 34, Texas A&M 28

Missouri at Georgia -15, 3:30 p.m., CBS

The Tigers have been the talk of the week, a Cinderella story waiting to play out at Sanford Stadium where Georgia can tie a school record with a 24th straight home win.

Coach Eli Drinkwitz had a plus-2 turnover margin in Columbia last season and couldn’t get the job done. The Tigers don’t figure to win the turnover battle again or stay close to the Bulldogs.

The pick: Georgia 41, Missouri 24

LSU at Alabama (-3), 7:45 p.m., CBS

The Tigers have the highest scoring offense (47.4 points) and average more yards (552.9) than any program in the nation, but wins don’t come easily in Tuscaloosa.

Alabama coach Nick Saban had an extra week to prepare his Tide for LSU’s attack while grooming an offense that’s gaining steam.

The pick: Alabama 37, LSU 31

Arkansas at Florida (-6), noon, ESPN2

The Gators are wearing black jerseys and have sold out The Swamp, likely looking for any edge they can find on the heels of losing to Georgia.

The Razorbacks will have receivers coach Kenny Guiton working as interim offensive coordinator, and that means some unexpected changeups.

The pick: Arkansas 27, Florida 24

Kentucky (-3) at Mississippi State, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network

The Wildcats haven’t won a game since September, so this trip to Starkville comes right on time. The Maroon Bulldogs average just 16.2 points per game in SEC play.

The pick: Kentucky 23, Mississippi Sate 19

UConn at Tennessee (-30), noon, SEC Network

The Vols will be wearing light “Summitt” blue accents on their uniforms, which brings some interest to an otherwise lopsided affair.

The pick: Tennessee 45, UConn 10

Jacksonville State at South Carolina (-17.5), noon, ESPNU

It’s the battle of Gamecocks in Columbia, and it will likely be a closer game than most might imagine.

The pick: South Carolina 21, Jacksonville State 17

Auburn (-13) at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m., SEC Network

Sooner or later, the Commodores have to win another SEC game. This won’t be it, but they’ll put a good scare into the Tigers.

The pick: Auburn 24, Vanderbilt 23

Oklahoma (-6) at Oklahoma State, 3:30 p.m. ABC

It’s the last version of “Bedlam” — a 118-year series — promises to be a good one. The Sooners should be at the ready after losing at Kansas last week.

The pick: Oklahoma 38, Oklahoma State 31

Kansas State at Texas (-5), noon, Fox

What if someone told you Texas has won six straight over the Wildcats entering this noon shootout in Austin? The winner controls its own destiny in the Big 12, a league the Wildcats will still be in next season. Draw your own conclusions.

The pick: Kansas State 29, Texas 27