By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
Welcome to "Around the SEC" where we give you the latest from around the conference and how it impacts the Georgia program.

Around the SEC: How to watch SEC games, TV schedules and league picks
ATHENS -- Lane Kiffin knows Nick Saban’s back is to the wall in Tuscaloosa, and the Ole Miss coach is turning the heat up.
Mike Griffith
Ohio State A.D. says Buckeyes ‘could have won’ if Marvin Harrison finished …
ATHENS — Just when you thought Ohio State was done moaning about its CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal loss to Georgia, the Buckeyes’ athletic director has made yet another reference …
Mike Griffith
Trent Dilfer: SEC night game trumps Super Bowl environment, enamored with …
ATHENS — First-year UAB coach Trent Dilfer is excited about bringing his team to Sanford Stadium on Saturday, even though he knows things aren’t likely to turn out well on …
Mike Griffith
SEC Power Rankings: Alabama braces for Ole Miss; Georgia carries league …
ATHENS — Three SEC quarterbacks were drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft last spring and two others that finished fourth and fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting …
Mike Griffith
Is Lane Kiffin guilty of gamesmanship leading into Ole Miss game at …
Lane Kiffin is back to antagonizing opposing SEC coaches, and this time he may have irritated his former boss.
Mike Griffith
The surprising Georgia defensive stat that makes Zion Logue ‘sick’

Connor Riley
Georgia football podcast: Former SEC great heaps praise on Kirby …

Brandon Adams
Cash Jones the latest walk-on success story for Georgia: ‘He’s …

Connor Riley
WATCH: Kirby Smart’s South Carolina halftime speech predicted what …

Connor Riley
How Georgia’s offensive line went from a perceived strength to …

Connor Riley
